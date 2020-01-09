Industrial Adhesives market report in-depth analysis of the segmentation which comprises product type, business strategies, development factors and forecast to 2024.

Global “Industrial Adhesives Market” report is complete source of multiple strategies and deep analysis of Industrial Adhesives Industry. It provides vital analysis on market overview, landscape, size, share and segmentation based on product type, applications, manufacturers. Industrial Adhesives report also analyse drivers and challenges including growth forecast, and industry trends.

The analysts forecast the global industrial adhesives market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.06% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial adhesives for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the industrial adhesives sales volume and revenue.

Industrial Adhesives Market Segmentation Analysis:

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global industrial adhesives market are:

3M Company

Arkema S.A.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA.

Huntsman Corporation

Sika AG

On the basis of type, the global industrial adhesives market is segmented into:

- Acrylic Adhesive

- Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesive

- Epoxy Adhesive

- Polyurethane Adhesive

- Ethyl Vinyl Acetate Adhesive



Based on application, the industrial adhesives market is segmented into:

- Automotive

- Packaging

- Construction

- Transportation

- Aerospace

Geographically, the global Industrial Adhesives market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional and country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Objective of the study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of global Industrial Adhesives market.

To classify and forecast global Industrial Adhesives market based on region, product, and application.

To identify drivers and challenges for global Industrial Adhesives market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in global Industrial Adhesives market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global Industrial Adhesives market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global Industrial Adhesives market.

The Industrial Adhesives market report is valuable in providing responses to some critical demands that are important for the business stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of Industrial Adhesives

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to Industrial Adhesives

Detailed TOC of Global Industrial Adhesives Market Outlook 2019-2024

1 Summary

2 List of Abbreviations

3 Scope of the Report

4 Market Research Methodology

5 Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

6 Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Market by Product 2014-2024

8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Market by Application 2014-2024

9 Drivers and Challenges

9.1 Market Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Trends

10 Industrial Adhesives Market in North America

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Application

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country

11 Industrial Adhesives Market in Europe

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by Application

11.3 Market Segmentation by Country

12 Industrial Adhesives Market in Asia-Pacific

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by Application

12.3 Market Segmentation by Country

13 Industrial Adhesives Market in MEA

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by Application

13.3 Market Segmentation by Country

14 Industrial Adhesives Market in South America

14.1 Market Size and Forecast

14.2 Market Segmentation by Application

14.3 Market Segmentation by Country

15 Key Vendor Analysis

