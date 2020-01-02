Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market by Top International Players are Gilead Sciences, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Pfizer, Celgene, Johnson & Johnson Forecast to 2026

Growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis in developed countries to accelerate the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market revenue to reach US$ 33,958.4 mn by 2025. Fortune Business Insights shares interesting facts and figures in its report, titled “Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Biologics, Non-Biologics), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025”. The analysis contained in the report shows that the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market growth is projected to occur at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The autoimmune disease that causes damage and pain in the joints in the body is known by the name rheumatoid arthritis. It is a chronic disease and is the most common type of autoimmune arthritis. Its symptoms include inflammation in the joints of the hand and the feet, resulting in pain, stiffness, swelling, and diminished ability to move joints areas. The most commonly affected areas are the small joints in the hand and feet. Once the tissue is damaged, the effect cannot be reversed.

Key Players:

Gilead Sciences

Roche

Eli Lilly and Company

UCB

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

Pfizer

Celgene

Johnson and Johnson

Increased Focus on Research to Elevate Market Competition

Key players in the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market are adopting various strategies to stay ahead of the competition, the most dominant one being research and development. For example, in 2016, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company conducted extensive research on anti-cyclic citrullinated protein antibodies(ACPA), which has enhanced the medical community’s capability for prognosis of the rheumatoid arthritis. Regular FDA approvals have also encouraged investments in the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market. For instance, Unichem’s treatment capsules for rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, Piroxicam,got FDA clearance in April 2017.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the key players in the market including Gilead Sciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, UCB S.A., CELGENE CORPORATION, and others.

North America to Lead the Pack with a Dominant Market Share

North America, followed by Europe, is anticipated to hold a commanding chunk of the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market share. This is primarily a result of higher investments in healthcare and growing prevalence and awareness about the disease. Asia-Pacific is expected to significantly expand the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market size owing to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for rheumatoid arthritis treatments and procedures. In Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa the market for rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics is expected to grow, but at a slower pace.

