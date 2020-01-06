The Urinary Drainage Bags Market report offers insights into the latest trends. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.

A rise in the geriatric population is projected to boost the global urinary drainage bags market during the forecast period. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Leg Bags and Large Capacity Bags), By Capacity (0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml), By Number of Chambers (Single Chamber, 2 Chamber, 3 Chamber), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market is projected to reach USD 1,475.60 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. However, the market was valued at USD 1,007.81 Million in 2018.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/urinary-drainage-bags-market-101596

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the most prominent companies operating in the urinary drainage bags market. They are as follows:

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

Clinisupplies Ltd. (Healthium Medtech)

Flexicare Medical Limited

Teleflex Incorporated

BD

Medline Industries, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Manfred Sauer GmbH

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/urinary-drainage-bags-market-101596

The report predicts and analyzes the urinary drainage bags market size in terms of value and volume. It provides elaborate information regarding all the segments and doesn’t fail to mention the leading segments separately. It further highlights the competitive developments, such as mergers, expansions, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Alzheimer’s Disease and Pelvic Organ Prolapse to Skyrocket Demand for Urinary Drainage Bags

The Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures recently published a report. It states that approximately 5.8 million Americans are affected by Alzheimer’s dementia at present. They assume that this number will rise rapidly in the coming years due to increasing number of aging population in the U.S. that belong to the group of 65 years and above. Patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease have issues with urinary incontinence. Furthermore, several women around the world are affected by pelvic organ prolapse every year. The condition causes the woman’s pelvic organ to shift out of its usual position. It disables the function of urethra. These two diseases cause urine leakage and hence, it increases the urinary drainage bags market sales.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/urinary-drainage-bags-market-101596

Single Chamber Bags to Lead Market Owing to Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

In terms of number of chambers, the urinary drainage bags market is categorized into single chamber, 2 chambers, and 3 chambers. Out of these, the single chamber bags would be in the dominant position in the coming years. It would occur mainly due to the availability of wider product offerings by renowned players and the increasing number of surgical procedures. Combined with these, a rise in the number of consumer awareness campaigns regarding the product would contribute to growth. Besides, the 2 chamber segment would grow at a fast pace due during the forthcoming years due to better wearability and more comfort of this type of bag.

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Plasma Fractionation Market to Reach USD 38.65 Bn by 2026, Kedrion Biopharma’s FDA Approval to Create Attractive Growth Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights

Compression Bandages Market to Reach USD 1.84 Billion by 2026; Rising Prevalence of Lymphedema to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Subdural Electrodes Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%; Rising Incidence of Epilepsy to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Urinary Drainage Bags Market by Top International Players | Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group PLC, Clinisupplies Ltd. (Healthium Medtech) Others Forecast by 2026