Pensacola, FL - January 28, 2020 - Something Old Savage, a Pensacola-based family-owned junk removal and trash hauling company that works with both residential and commercial clients today, this week announced they have proudly added on cleaning services to their junk removal options.

Considering the Something Old Savage team contains experienced industry professionals and experts that are highly trained in the art of safe and effective junk removal, owner Sabrina Simpson felt it was time to add on cleaning services, too.

“It only makes sense that our team provide a cleaning service to clients once the junk has been contained, remediated, and removed,” said Simpson. “We want to be a one-stop-shop for individuals and businesses in Pensacola that need help clearing old and new spaces. Once we’re done, our team of cleaners will ensure everything is in tip-top shape.”

Something Old Savage dispatches a professional and dedicated team to arrive onsite, where they then assess the project and provide free quotes regarding what item removal will cost. The team also extends discounts to military and first responders as part of their process.

Their main service categories today include: junk removal services that covers everything from removing old furniture to yard debris; hauling services that covers the actual hauling away of the junk to the proper landfill location so the client doesn’t have to worry about it; garbage removal services for clients that have a large amount of garbage with nowhere to put it; and clean-outs when leases have expired or tenants are evicted from their homes.

“We will be offering both residential and commercial cleaning, ensuring that any move-ins, move-outs, change of tenants, or refurbishments are left sparkling clean,” said Simpson. “We are very excited to be offering this full suite of cleaning services to our clients today. Help us spread the word!”

As part of their residential cleaning packages, Something Old Savage will help with move-ins, move-outs, or just plain deep cleans at any home. For their commercial cleaning packages, the team will work to create a better environment for employees, covering everything from dusting, cleaned windows, and baseboards, to any other office needs.

Lastly, Something Old Savage is a fully licensed and insured operation, ensuring everything is financially sound in the event of an accident.

For more information, visit: https://www.somethingoldsalvage.com/.

