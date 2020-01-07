The Renal Therapeutics Market report offers insights into the latest trends. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.

The globalrenal therapeutic marketis projected to gain impetus from the rising number of geriatric population across the globe. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Renal Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Chronic kidney disease, Diabetes, Kidney stone disease, Kidney failure, Others), by Drug Class (Angiotensin-II receptor blockers, ACE Inhibitors, Calcium channel blockers, Beta-blockers, Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the global renal therapeutics market is likely to grow at a fast pace due to the increasing number of kidney diseases among the populace.

Leading Players operating in the Renal Therapeutics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Amgen Inc.,

Vifor Pharma Inc.,

Novartis AG,

Merck and Co., Inc.,

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Bayer AG,

AstraZeneca,

Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc., Vifor Pharma Inc., and Other Key Players Are Focusing on Development of New Drugs

Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc., a pharmaceutical company based in Belgium, announced the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. FDA in March 2019. The submission was for canagliflozin, the first diabetic drug used to treat chronic kidney diseases in type 2 diabetic patients. AstraZeneca, a multinational pharmaceutical headquartered in the U.K., announced in February 2019, that the Food and Drug Administration approved the company’s expanded label indication of dapagliflozin. It can be now used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes as well as moderate renal impairment. Previously, in June 2018, the Food and Drugs Administration approved the expansion of Mircera for the treatment of anemia that is associated with chronic kidney diseases. Mircera is a product of Vifor Pharma Inc., a prominent pharmaceutical company based in Switzerland.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

Kidney stone disease

Kidney failure

Others

By Drug Class

Angiotensin-II receptor blockers

ACE Inhibitors

Calcium channel blockers

Beta-blockers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Renal Therapeutics Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Renal Therapeutics Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Renal Therapeutics Market growth?

