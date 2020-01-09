Helicopter Market Size, Share, Segments, Trends, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026
Helicopter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Civil & Commercial and Military), By Application (Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Corporate Services, Search and Rescue Operation, Oil and Gas, Defense, Homeland Security, Others), By System (Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, and Cabin Interiors), By Weight (Light Weight, Medium Weight, and Heavy Weight), Point of Sale (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2018-2026
As per the report, increasing usage of lightweight helicopters for commercial applications is set to boost the helicopter market growth during the forecast period. The global helicopter market size is projected to reach USD 68.36 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period.
However, the market was valued at USD 48.19 Billion in 2018. Fortune Business Insights, in a published report, titled, “Global Helicopter Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Civil and Commercial and Military), By Application (Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Corporate Services, Search and Rescue Operation, Oil and Gas, Defense, Homeland Security, Others), By System (Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, and Cabin Interiors), By Weight (Light Weight, Medium Weight, and Heavy Weight), Point of Sale (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2018-2026,” provided this information.
list of prominent companies that are operating in the global helicopter market are:
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Airbus SAS
- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
- Leonardo SPA
- Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.
- Bell Helicopter Textron
- Robinson Helicopter Company
- The Boeing Company
- MD Helicopters, Inc.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Russian Helicopters, JSC
What Does the Report Contain?
- Elaborate information about the major helicopter market trends, drivers, hindrances, and other related challenges.
- A thorough analysis of several vendors present in the market.
- Competitive landscape consisting of new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, contracts, and joint ventures.
Urgent Need for Helicopters from the Healthcare Industry to Drive Growth
In emerging countries, such as China and India, there is a rise in the number of smart city projects. Therefore, the governments are taking initiatives to enhance medical facilities. Several private hospitals are also following the government’s footsteps and investing huge sums in developing the healthcare infrastructure. All these factors are accelerating the demand for emergency medical services (EMS) helicopters.
Prominent healthcare service providers are utilizing these helicopters as air ambulances. It is mainly because air transportation possesses many benefits, namely, safe and fast transportation to any remote location. Also, the rate of human organ transportation is rising day by day. It is likely to augment the helicopters market outlook during the forecast period.
Aftermarket Segment to Lead: Replacement of Conventional Systems with Novel Ones to Favor Growth
In terms of point of sale, the helicopter market is grouped into aftermarket and OEM. Out of these, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for aftermarket systems and components as conventional components are being replaced with innovative systems. Moreover, the growing integration of MRO service providers with real-time data is expected to aid in increasing the efficiency of the helicopter.
Major Segmentation:
By Type
- Civil and Commercial
- Military
By Application
- Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
- Corporate Services
- Search and Rescue Operation
- Oil and Gas
- Defense
- Homeland Security
- Others (Tourism, Agriculture, Training)
By System
- Airframe
- Engine
- Avionics
- Landing Gear System
- Cabin Interiors
By Point of Sale
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
By Weight
- Light Weight
- Medium Weight
- Heavy Weight
By Region
Request a Sample Copy of the Global Helicopter Market Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/helicopter-market-101685
Rising Governmental Expenditure in Military Helicopters to Augment Growth in North America
North America is projected to lead by gaining the largest helicopters market share during the forthcoming years. It is likely to occur as the governments of several countries in this region are spending a huge sum of money on military helicopters. Apart from that, the demand for EMS helicopter is rising day by day in the U.S.
Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase rapid growth in the coming years. It is attributable to the presence of numerous industry giants, such as Kawasaki Industries and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in the region. Besides, in India, the government has begun spending a lot of money on the development of the defense. It is increasing the demand for military helicopters.
AirMed Acquires Air Medical to Bring in the Latter’s Fleet On Board and Expand Operational Area
April 2019: AirMed International, a fee for service air ambulance airline based in the U.S., successfully acquired Air Medical, a provider of emergent air and ground ambulance programs. According to the officials of AirMed, the acquisition would enable the company to fulfill the increasing need for critical care transport. It will also enhance support for medical transport and area military as well as meet the requirement of healthcare in Texas. The acquisition will also help AirMed to expand its operations by bringing Air Medical's fleet on board.
Major Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Technological Trends
- Key Insights
- Key Industry Developments Key Contracts and Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Latest technological Advancements
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis/Supply China Analysis
- Country-wise Helicopter Fleet Data (2010-2018)
- Global Helicopter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type
- Civil and Commercial
- Military
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application
- Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
- Corporate Services
- Search and Rescue Operation
- Oil and Gas
- Defense
- Homeland Security
- Others (Tourism, Agriculture, Training)
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By System
- Airframe
- Engine
- Avionics
- Landing Gear System
- Cabin Interiors
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Weight
- Light Weight
- Medium Weight
- Heavy Weight
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Point of Sale
- OEM
- Aftermarket
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the world
TOC Continued….!
Get Discount:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/helicopter-market-101685
Have a Look at Related Reports:
Aerospace 3D Printer Market to Exhibit 22.17% CAGR, Owing to Adoption of Advanced Technology in 3D Printing | Fortune Business Insights
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to Reach USD 27.40 Billion by 2026; Increasing Demand from Defense Forces to Boost Growth | Fortune Business Insights
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Helicopter Market Size, Share, Segments, Trends, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026