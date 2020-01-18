Coronary Stent Industry 2019 Global Market Research report 2019 covers a detailed study of the Coronary Stent Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2024.

The “Coronary Stent Market” 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Coronary Stent market is provided in detail in the report. Industry Research offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Coronary Stent market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of The Major Key Players of Coronary Stent Market Are:

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

IRIDEX Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Terumo Corporation

Translumina GmbH

Scope of the Report:

As per the , coronary stents are small elastic tubes used for the treatment of narrowed and blocked coronary arteries in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). These reduce the symptoms of chest pain (angina) and aid in the treatment of a heart attack. These types of stents are also called as heart stents or cardiac stents. They comprise metal mesh and are implanted in constricted coronary arteries during a technique known as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty.

Market Overview:

The major factors found propelling the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CADs), rising the geriatric population, and the technological advancements in coronary stents.

The prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) has increased in the past three decades in the low- and middle-income countries, including India. Coronary artery disease is responsible for 20% of the total deaths in India. Thus the burden of CAD has increased and has boosted the usage of coronary stents, thus helping in driving the market growth. In addition, the increasing geriatric population has also increased the demand for coronary stents that is expected to rise over the forecast period.

There has also been a high demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures that is likely to significantly drive the coronary stent market. Thus, there has been a reduction in post-operative trauma and complications with the use of a minimally invasive surgical procedure, which is the major growth driver. Reduced hospital stays and lesser healing time are the other advantages associated with the use of advanced and miniaturized coronary stents.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Coronary Stent Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Coronary Stent.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Coronary Stent market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Coronary Stent market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Coronary Stent market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Coronary Stent market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Coronary Stent market?

Key Market Trends:



Drug-eluting Stent is the Largest Segment by Product Type that is Expected to Grow during the Forecast Period



The drug-eluting stent segment has accounted for the largest revenue, as it can be used for the treatment of a large number of disorders, such as diabetes, renal disease, percutaneous coronary intervention, and ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI). There are also various technological advances seen in the drug-eluting stent segment that may witness tremendous growth.



North America Experienced the Largest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period



North America holds the largest market share for coronary stents, due to the dominance of the top companies present in the global market. There is also an increase in the ageing population, an increase in the prevalence of heart diseases, and technological advancements found in the region. In addition, other factors, such as good reimbursement scenario, have been driving the North American coronary stent market.





Study objectives of Coronary Stent Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Coronary Stent market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global Coronary Stent market

Detailed TOC of Coronary Stent Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Coronary Artery Diseases (CADs)

4.2.2 Rising of the Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Coronary Stents

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Product Recalls

4.3.2 Stringent Approval Process for Stents

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Drug Eluting Stent

5.1.2 Bare Metal Coronary Stent

5.1.3 Bioabsorbable Stent

5.2 By Biomaterial

5.2.1 Metallic Biomaterial

5.2.2 Polymeric Biomaterial

5.2.3 Natural Biomaterial

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centre

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 B. Braun Medical Inc.

6.1.3 Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

6.1.4 BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG

6.1.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.6 IRIDEX Corporation

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 Terumo Corporation

6.1.9 Translumina GmbH



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

