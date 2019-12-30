Drug Screening Market by top Players are Alere, Dragerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quest Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Orasure, Lifeloc, Alfa Scientific Designs, MPD Inc Forecast till 2026

As per the National Survey on Drug Use and Health or NSDUH, 38% of adults in the U.S. were illicit drug users in 2017. This has increased the demand for the drug screening process, driving the global drug screening market. Among regions, North America exhibits the highest demand for drug screening owing to the increasing cases of alcohol and drug abuse. Moreover, North America is anticipated to dominate the global drug screening market owing to the implementation of strict government laws.

This will help mandate the drug screening process across the countries in North America, favouring expansion of the drug screening market size. According to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, around 30% of medications have failed in human trials as they are toxic. This gives rise to a 3D platform, engineered to offer support to living cells and human tissues.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Drug Screening Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/drug-screening-market-101157

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the global drug screening market. These include:

Alere

Drägerwerk

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quest Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Orasure

Lifeloc

Alfa Scientific Designs

MPD Inc.

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global drug screening market in a report, titled “Drug Screening Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Analytical Instruments, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables), By Sample Type (Urine, Breath, Oral Fluids, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Workplace, Criminal Justice) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights into the drug screening market. In addition to this, it provides information on the market size and growth rate on all the segments. A detailed overview of the competitive landscape and market dynamics present in the report will help readers to gain an in-depth understanding of the market. Information gathered in the report is taken from several primary and secondary sources.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/drug-screening-market-101157

The rapid testing of drug screening products is likely to hold a major portion in the drug screening market share. The rising demand for faster diagnostic procedures is expected to be the primary growth driver for this segment. The demand for drug screening procedure is likely to increase gradually across end-users which include workplace, hospitals, criminal justice, and others.

Key Segmentation of Drug Screening Market:

By Product

Analytical Instruments

Rapid Testing Devices

Consumables

Others

By Sample Type

Urine

Breath

Oral Fluids

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Workplace

Criminal Justice

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Poor Infrastructure Facilities May Hamper the Market Growth

The rising consumption of illicit drugs is projected to boost the drug screening market. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of drug addiction will give significant impetus to growth. As per a survey conducted by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), approximately 19.7 million adults in the US suffered from mental disorders owing to substance use. Another factor responsible for positively impacting the market is the increasing number of crime rates due to drug abuse. This, as a result, is likely to drive the adoption of drug screening, augmenting the drug screening market growth.

However, strict government laws and regulation are likely to inhibit the growth of the market. Companies find it difficult to introduce any drug in the market owing to such stringent laws. Furthermore, lack of infrastructure facilities especially in developing nations may impede the growth to an extent.

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Vitiligo Treatment Market to Reach US$ 1,944.5 Mn by 2026; Ever Rising Demand for Advanced Treatment Options to Propel Market, says Fortune Business Insights

Pain Management Devices Market to Witness 9.4% CAGR; Boston Scientific’s ‘Spectra WaveWriter’ Launch to Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Hemodialysis Equipment Market is Expected to Rise at 4.5% CAGR, Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disorders Likely to Support Expansion: Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Drug Screening Market Impressive Growth, Top Key Players, Trends, Regional Analysis and Forecast Research by 2026