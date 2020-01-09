Global Biological Pest Control Market Research Report 2019 provides the market size information, in-depth analysis along with competitive insights and segmentation. Additionally, this report explorers Biological Pest Control market size, trends, share, growth, development plans, Investment Plan, cost structure and drivers analysis.

Biological Pest Control Market 2020

Biological Pest Control Description :-

Biological control is the use of living organisms to maintain pest populations below damaging levels.

TopCompany Coverageof Biological Pest Control market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

BASF

InVivo

Dudutech

Koppert

Biobest Group

Arbico

Applied Bio-nomics

ENTOCARE

BioBee

Anatis Bioprotection

Rentokil

Beneficial insectary

F.A.R

Kenya Biologics Ltd.

Xilema

SDS Biotech

Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology

Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry

E-nema GmbH

Biohelp

Biological Pest Control Market byProduct Type Coverage(Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Predatory Mites

Insects

Nematodes

Other

Biological Pest Control Market byApplication Coverage(Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

Vegetables

Turf and Gardening

Crop

Fruit

Other

Global Biological Pest Control MarketRegion Coverage(Regional Output, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the scope Of the Biological Pest Control Market Report?

Biological control or biocontrol is a method of controlling pests such as insects, mites, weeds and plant diseases using other organisms. It relies on predation, parasitism, herbivory, or other natural mechanisms, but typically also involves an active human management role. It can be an important component of integrated pest management (IPM) programs.

Importation, augmentation and conservation of natural enemies constitute the three basic approaches to biological control of insects. Specific techniques within these approaches are constantly being developed and adapted to meet the changing needs of pest management. Improvements in rearing and release techniques and genetic improvement of natural enemies have resulted in more effective augmentation programs. Application of new ecological theory is transforming the way we look at conservation of natural enemies. Continued refinement and adaptation of biological control approaches and applications are necessary if the full potential of this biologically based pest management strategy is to be fulfilled.

The global Biological Pest Control market is valued at 560 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 960 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biological Pest Control.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Biological Pest Control market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Biological Pest Control market by product type and applications/end industries.

What are the key segments in the Biological Pest Control Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Region

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

