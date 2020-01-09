The Binge Eating Disorder Market report offers an in-depth analysis of various factors promoting and demoting the growth of the market during the mentioned forecast period. The information provided in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods.

Increasing prevalence of obesity and other associated comorbidity is projected to boost the globalbinge eating disorder marketduring the forecast period. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Binge Eating Disorder Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Antidepressant, Anticonvulsant, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” large patient pool, as well as increasing incidence of eating disorder in the developing countries, are further expected to propel the global binge eating disorder market in the coming years. The report categorizes the global binge eating disorder market by geography, distribution channel, and drug class. The report further puts forward in-depth information about the global market share, growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, key developments, competitive landscape, sales channels, future trends, and distributors.

The report covers:

Global Binge Eating Disorder Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends and manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Binge Eating Disorder Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.

VIVUS, Inc.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Lundbeck A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S

Other market players

Sunovion Bags FDA Approval for Dasotraline to Treat Moderate-to-severe Binge Eating

In July 2019, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading pharmaceutical company, declared that the FDA had approved it's New Drug Application (NDA) for dasotraline. It is an advanced norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI) and dopamine that is used for the treatment of moderate-to-severe binge eating disorder in adults. Dasotraline is once-daily medication that is characterized by extended half-life. The drug has also shown good results in the clinical trials that were conducted earlier.

UNC Launch Study to Detect Bing Eating Behaviours Through iPhone and Apple Watch

UNC School of Medicine and Recovery Record announced in October 2018 that people suffering from bulimia nervosa or binge eating disorder could join a study conducted by the institution using Apple Watch and Record app. The researchers from UNC Centre of Excellence for Eating Disorders are leading the study. The main aim of the study is to prevent binge eating disorder even before they occur. According the UNC, binge eating is a very common disorder which is treatable by life-disrupting. However, people don’t have access to cost-effecting treatment options. By using a cognitive behavioural framework and the technology of Apple Watch, the study would be able to generate the latest insights into the roots of binge eating and allow people to receive personalized interventions through iPhone or Apple Watch.

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Binge Eating Disorder Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Binge Eating Disorder Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

