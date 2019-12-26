The Electric Parking Brake Market project the value and sales volume of Electric Parking Brake submarkets, with respect to key regions.

Global “Electric Parking Brake Market” 2019-2024 report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of market also focuses on the major drivers, challenges, opportunities for the key players. Electric Parking Brake Industry research report also provides granular analysis of various definitions, and classification of the industry, applications of the industry, regional analysis, opportunities, challenges and chain structure.

About Electric Parking Brake

Electric parking brake (EPB) is a substitute of traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management and crashworthiness. It's a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options.

Electric Parking Brake Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

TRW

KUSTER

Continental

DURA

AISIN

Mando

SKF

Hyundai Mobis

Wuhu Bethel

APG

Zhejiang Wanchao

Geographical Analysis of Electric Parking Brake Market:

This report focuses on the Electric Parking Brake in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Electric Parking Brake Market Segment by Types, covers:

Electric-hydraulic Caliper Systems

Cable-pull Systems

Electric Parking Brake Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Scope of Report:

Europe is the largest supply area of electric parking brake, the production market share of Europe was 35% in 2015. North America is the second supply area with the production market share of 29%.

Europe is the biggest consumption area of electric parking brake, the consumption of Europe was more than 4300 K units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 44%. North America is the second consumption area with the consumption market share of 33% in 2015.

Market competition is not intense. The top 5 manufacturers occupied the global production market share of 80%. TRW, KUSTER, Continental, DURA, AISIN are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patents, they formed the global market channel of the industry.

The electric parking brake is developing in recent years, and it has a huge demand in the future market.

The worldwide market for Electric Parking Brake is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% over the next five years, will reach 4340 million US$ in 2024, from 1650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electric Parking Brake in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Parking Brake product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Parking Brake, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Parking Brake in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electric Parking Brake competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electric Parking Brake breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electric Parking Brake market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Parking Brake sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of Electric Parking Brake Market Report pages: 119

