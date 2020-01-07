NEWS »»»
The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market report offers insights into the latest trends. It summarizes key aspects of the market, with focus on leading key players, areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions, and applications.
The increasing prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysm disease is driving the globalendovascular aneurysm repair market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Indication (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)), By Age(Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric.), By Product(Percutaneous Endovascular Aneurysm Repair, Fenestrated Endovascular Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Stents and TAA Graft), By End User(Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centre) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The rising consumption of alcohol among the general population is a factor predicted to boost the global endovascular aneurysm repair market.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/endovascular-aneurysm-repair-market-100481
Leading Players operating in the Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Will Boost the Market in North America
North America dominated the global endovascular aneurysm repair market in 2018 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to increasing cases of surgical procedures and the rising prevalence of cardiac disease. The rising incidence of hypertension among the population and well-developed healthcare infrastructure is also predicted to aid the growth of the global endovascular aneurysm repair market. According to the center of disease control and prevention, total 17,220 number of cases reported due to aneurysm every year in North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to initiatives taken by healthcare and government organization such as National Health Services (NHS), for the early diagnosis of the abdominal aneurysm. Furthermore, growing geriatric population in the region is also expected to contribute positively to the global endovascular aneurysm repair market growth.
Market Segmentation:
By Indication
By Geography
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/endovascular-aneurysm-repair-market-100481
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]
U.S Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size Worth USD 7.06 Billion by 2026; Increasing Launch of Effective Drugs Will Create Growth Opportunities
Urinary Catheters Market to Reach USD 4.18 Billion by 2026; Growing Awareness About Urinary Incontinence to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights
Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2026, Increasing Number of Company Mergers to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email:[email protected]
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report