The increasing prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysm disease is driving the globalendovascular aneurysm repair market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Indication (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)), By Age(Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric.), By Product(Percutaneous Endovascular Aneurysm Repair, Fenestrated Endovascular Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Stents and TAA Graft), By End User(Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centre) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The rising consumption of alcohol among the general population is a factor predicted to boost the global endovascular aneurysm repair market.

Medtronic, Cook.,

Endologix, Inc.,

Lombard Medical, Inc.,

Cardinal Health,

Abbott Laboratories.,

Volcano Corporation,

Philips,

AbbVie Inc.,

Bolton Medical,

Scranton Gillette Communications,

others

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Will Boost the Market in North America

North America dominated the global endovascular aneurysm repair market in 2018 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to increasing cases of surgical procedures and the rising prevalence of cardiac disease. The rising incidence of hypertension among the population and well-developed healthcare infrastructure is also predicted to aid the growth of the global endovascular aneurysm repair market. According to the center of disease control and prevention, total 17,220 number of cases reported due to aneurysm every year in North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to initiatives taken by healthcare and government organization such as National Health Services (NHS), for the early diagnosis of the abdominal aneurysm. Furthermore, growing geriatric population in the region is also expected to contribute positively to the global endovascular aneurysm repair market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Indication

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

