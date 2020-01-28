New York, NY - DCAST, a trusted company in the field, is proud to announce the launch of their new product, "DCAST," a private podcast manager and player app for tech readers and other enthusiasts out there.

Unlike typical private podcast managers, DCAST is an upgraded and innovative version of the competition. Designed to level up one’s music streaming experience, DCAST allows users to browse and discover thousands of podcasts with a click of a mouse. It is a great and safe alternative to those who want to listen to upbeat and relaxing songs.



After subscription, tech readers and podcast players can listen to a variety of songs without any fees. In fact, DCAST is 100% free without compromising one’s quality and fun experience. It is just more than a podcast manager because the playlist is easy to build.



Other Features are listed below:

Search for any podcast available on the internet - Before, finding a podcast took time. But things have changed today. People of all ages can find the genre they want within a few seconds. Not only is it fast, but it is also stress-free.





- Before, finding a podcast took time. But things have changed today. People of all ages can find the genre they want within a few seconds. Not only is it fast, but it is also stress-free. The data is encrypted - The leak of personal information online has been prevalent these days. In fact, different internet-related activities are at risk. Searching for a podcast is no exception. DCAST, on the other hand, is far different. The data is specifically encrypted, which protects anyone from trackers.





- The leak of personal information online has been prevalent these days. In fact, different internet-related activities are at risk. Searching for a podcast is no exception. DCAST, on the other hand, is far different. The data is specifically encrypted, which protects anyone from trackers. Download thousands of podcasts - It’s always fun to listen to music while in the workplace, at home, or in the mall. However, a limited playlist can be a nightmare. This is where DCAST comes into play. Subscribers can now download and stream to a great number of songs, from upbeat, romantic to relaxing songs without much effort.





- It’s always fun to listen to music while in the workplace, at home, or in the mall. However, a limited playlist can be a nightmare. This is where DCAST comes into play. Subscribers can now download and stream to a great number of songs, from upbeat, romantic to relaxing songs without much effort. The podcast is easy to use - Who says that a podcast manager and player app are challenging to navigate? The truth is that DCAST is easy to use. “Whether you are a tech-savvy or not, you can enjoy listening to songs through DCAST,” Thiago M said.





- Who says that a podcast manager and player app are challenging to navigate? The truth is that DCAST is easy to use. “Whether you are a tech-savvy or not, you can enjoy listening to songs through DCAST,” Thiago M said. Responsive customer support - DCAST has also been reputed for having amicable customer support. “For those who experience a hard time navigating the podcast manager, we have a diverse and creative team you can trust. We respond to queries and other concerns on time for everyone’s comfort” Thiago M also said.

About DCAST:

Searching for a podcast that satisfies one’s preferences can be exhausting. But DCAST changes the experience of tech readers and podcast players. It allows every subscriber to discover thousands of options within a blink of an eye. It is free and the data is securely encrypted.



###



For more information please visit https://dcast.site. Please feel free to contact them at [email protected]. They answer any queries the quickest time possible.