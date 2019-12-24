Waste Heat Recovery Market Report covers the manufacturer's data, including shipment, price, gross profit, business distribution, industry overview in terms of historic and present situation key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue, and CAGR.

Waste Heat Recovery Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the period 2017-2021.

About Waste Heat Recovery

Waste heat recovery is a process that involves the capturing of the heat exhausted by an existing industrial process. This waste heat is utilized in heating applications, including input stream pre-heating and for power generation in various industries. The sources of waste heat mainly include the discharge of hot combustion gases into the atmosphere and heat transfer from the exteriors of hot equipment. A waste heat recovery unit is normally a heat exchanger where the heat is recovered from the hot streams with high energy content.



Market analysts forecast the global waste heat recovery market to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the period 2017-2021.

Market driver

Growing global electricity consumption

Market challenge

High investment costs for waste heat recovery systems

Market trend

Increasing use of thermoelectric material for waste heat recovery

Key Players

ABB

Amec Foster Wheeler

Clean Energy Technologies

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

and Siemens

Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Bono Energia

BORSIG

Bosch Industriekessel

Citech

ClearPower Systems

Dresser-Rand

Echogen

Forbes Marshall

Ormat Technologies

Probe Manufacturing

TESPL

THE MAERSK GROUP

and Thermax Global

Waste Heat Recovery Market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status.Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.)

The objectives of this Waste Heat Recovery Market report are:

To study and forecast the market size of the Waste Heat Recovery in the global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end-use, and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions' market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Highlights of TOC:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE Waste Heat Recovery MARKET REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Waste Heat Recovery Market characteristics

Waste Heat Recovery Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Threat of new entrants

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison

EMEA Market size and forecast

APAC Market size and forecast

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of shape memory alloys with high fatigue life

Development of tires with shape memory alloy

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

And More ……

Reasons to buy Waste Heat Recovery Market report:

Estimates 2019-2021 Waste Heat Recovery Market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis. Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned Waste Heat Recovery Market globally. Understand regional Waste Heat Recovery Market supply scenario. Identify opportunities in the Waste Heat Recovery Market industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Waste Heat Recovery Market capacity data.

Finally, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

