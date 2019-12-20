This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the "Global Kaolin Clay Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are Imerys S.A (France), BASF SE (Germany), SCR-Sibelco NV (Belgium), Thiele Kaolin Company (United States), KaMin LLC. / CADAM (United States), Ashapura Group (India), The LASSELSBERGER Group (Austria), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), EICL Ltd. (India) and Sedlecký kaolin a.s. (Czech Republic)

Kaolin clay is a natural clay made by the chemical weathering of aluminum silicate minerals like felspars through a complicated sequence of events. Also known as china clay, it is moderately pure clay consisting kaolinite & other clay minerals, with anauxite, halloysite, dickite, as well as nacrite. Increasing demand for kaolin is owing to its whiteness & fine particle size, making it different from fireclay and ball clay. It is used as a filler in paper & textiles, and in medicinal absorbents. It disperses in water, making it an ideal pigment. Derived from the mineral Kaolinite which comes from the Earth's crust, it is used in various industries including rubber, ceramics, paper, & plastic industries. In the paper industry, it helps in enhancing the printing capability & helps in cost reductions. It is is also used for hydraulic fracturing and biotechnological applications.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Fiberglass and Fiberglass Composites

Increasing Demand for Ceramic Products in Housing & Construction Industry

Market Trend

Extensive Use of Kaolin Clay in the Paper Industry as a Filler and in Coatings

Restraints

Accessibility of Substitutes

Regulations on Mining Activities

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Cosmetic Products

Advancements in Kaolin Clay

Growth of the Manufacturing Sector in Developing Countries

The Study Explore the Product Types of Kaolin Clay Market: Calcined Kaolin Clay, Silicate Kaolin Clay, Hard Kaolin Clay, Soft kaolin Clay



Key Applications/end-users of Global Kaolin Clay Market: Paper (Standard Coated Fine Papers, Low Coat Weight Papers, Art Papers, Coated Fine Papers, Coated Groundwood Papers, and Others), Ceramics & Sanitary Wares (White Wares, Porcelain, and Refractories), Fiberglass, Paints & Coatings (Industrial Paints & Coatings, Architectural Paints & Coatings, and Specialty Coatings), Rubber (Tires, Footwear, Conveyor Belts), Plastics (Films & Sheets and Wire & Cables), Others (Adhesives, Sealants, Personal Care & Healthcare, and Agriculture)



Process: Water-Washed, Calcined, Airfloat, Delaminated, Surface-Modified & Unprocessed

Top Players in the Market are: Imerys S.A (France), BASF SE (Germany), SCR-Sibelco NV (Belgium), Thiele Kaolin Company (United States), KaMin LLC. / CADAM (United States), Ashapura Group (India), The LASSELSBERGER Group (Austria), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), EICL Ltd. (India) and Sedlecký kaolin a.s. (Czech Republic)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Kaolin Clay Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Kaolin Clay Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Kaolin Clay Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Kaolin Clay Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Kaolin Clay

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Kaolin Clay Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Kaolin Clay market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Kaolin Clay Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Kaolin Clay

Chapter 4: Presenting the Kaolin Clay Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Kaolin Clay market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Kaolin Clay market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Kaolin Clay market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Kaolin Clay market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

