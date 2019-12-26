3D Bioprinting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Technology (Extrusion-Based, Laser-Based, Inkjet-Based and Others), By Application (Drug Testing and Development, 3D Cell Culture, Tissue and Organ Regeneration, and Others) and Forecast 2019-2025

The global 3D bioprinting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. A significant rise in partnerships has been witnessed for the development of 3D bio-printed organs. These partnerships are offering significant opportunity for the growth of the global 3D bioprinting market. This is resulting due to the increasing number of organ transplantations and a smaller number of deceased organ donors. For instance, as per the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT), in 2016, the number of organ transplantation was 135,860, which is a significant increase of 7.3% over 2015. In every hour, 15.5 transplants were reported and 89,823 kidney transplantations and 2,342 pancreas transplants were performed in 2016.

Request a free sample of our report on 3D Bioprinting Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/3d-bioprinting-market-size

Some of the Major Partnerships Include - Aleph Objects and FluidForm Partnership to Launch New Bioprinting Solutions

In June 2019, Aleph Objects, Inc. partnered with FluidForm Inc., a 3D bioprinting firm. These companies are preparing to introduce new bioprinting solutions in the market. FluidForm Inc. bioprinting platform, such as FRESH 3D printing (Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels) uses a needle-deposition system to 3D print bio-inks and other soft materials. It can produce biological scaffolds for a variety of applications in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. With this partnership, these companies are aimed at increasing their share in the global 3D bioprinting market.

A full report of 3D Bioprinting Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/3d-bioprinting-market-size

CollPlant and United Therapeutics Partnership for Human Transplants

In October 2018, CollPlant and United Therapeutics Corp. signed a partnership agreement for licensing, development and commercialization agreement for 3D bioprinted lung transplants. This will integrate CollPlant's proprietary recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) and BioInk technology with the organ manufacturing and regenerative medicine capabilities of United Therapeutics. Coupled with the focus on lung manufacturing, this partnership offers United Therapeutics an alternative in its sole discretion, to widen the area of its license to include up to three additional organs.

3D Systems and United Therapeutics Corp. Agreement for Bioprinting for Organ Transplants

In April 2017, 3D Systems and United Therapeutics Corp. announced their plans for the development of solid-organ scaffolds for human transplants. This collaboration and development agreement integrates the expertise of the 3D printing and precision healthcare of 3D Systems coupled with the organ manufacturing and regenerative medicine capabilities of United Therapeutics Corp. 3D Systems partnered with United Therapeutics and its organ manufacturing and transplantation-focused subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC. It focuses on the development of 3D printing systems for solid-organ scaffolds, beginning with lung scaffolds.

Aspect Biosystems Ltd. Partnership with Johnson and Johnson Innovation

In January 2017, Aspect Biosystems Ltd. entered into a research collaboration with DePuy Synthes Products Inc. Under the agreement, facilitated by Johnson and Johnson Innovation, Aspect’s proprietary Lab-on-a-Printer 3D bioprinting platform will be used to develop bio-printed knee meniscus tissue suitable for surgical therapy. This collaboration marks a significant step for Aspect to apply 3D bioprinting platform technology of Jonson and Johnson in developing groundbreaking tissue replacement therapies that hold the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. This increasing focus on 3D bioprinting for development of surgical therapies are further boosting the growth of the global 3D bioprinting market.

Global 3D Bioprinting Market- Segmentation

By Technology

• Extrusion-based

• Laser-based

• Inkjet-based

• Others

By Application

• Drug Testing and Development

• 3D Cell Culture

• Tissue and Organ Fabrication

• Others

Global 3D Bioprinting Market Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/3d-bioprinting-market-size

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is an Indian market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 780-304-0404

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit 3D Bioprinting Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025