Nutraceuticals Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals); Application (General Wellness, Beauty and Anti-Aging, Weight Management, Digestive Health, Sports and Energy)

Latest market study on“Global Nutraceuticals Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals; Application (General Wellness, Beauty and Anti-Aging, Weight Management, Digestive Health, Sports and Energy), and Geography ”,The global nutraceuticals market, accounted for US$ 252,535.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 465,709.8 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Rising demand towards healthy and nutritive nutraceutical products is projected to escalate the global market at a CAGR of 7.1%

North America accounted for the largest market share of the global nutraceuticals market in 2018, while Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region comprises of several developed and developing economies such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among others. These emerging countries are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class population, along with growth in urbanization, which offers ample opportunities for the key market players in the nutraceuticals market.

Company Profiles

Amway

The Nature’s Bounty

Nestle SA

General Mills

Kellogg Co

Herbalife International of America

Abbott

Danone S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline

Helion Nutraceuticals

Rising concern about the chronic diseases in urban areas is further projected to boost the growth of nutraceuticals products such as functional foods and beverages, dietary supplements and others in Asian countries. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the consumption of healthy foods will result in augmented demand for nutraceuticals in the Asia-Pacific region.

On the basis of application, the nutraceuticals market is categorized into General Wellness, Beauty and Anti-Aging, Weight Management, Digestive Health, Sports and Energy. In 2018, the general wellness segment leads the global nutraceuticals market. Nutraceuticals has increasingly been recognized by health professionals as a healthy product which are helpful in preventing the risk of coronary heart diseases, high and low blood pressure, tumor incidence, insomnia, cancer, and depression, among others. Nutraceuticals provide healthy ingredients which contain vitamins and minerals, carbohydrates, and other essential ingredients, which aids in maintaining individual’s health. It is also being used to reduce the levels of cholesterol that eventually leads to a healthy state of heart.

The consumers in most of the developed and developing countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, China and India, among others are quite concern regarding maintenance of healthy life style and healthy diet or food habits. There is a growing demand for low fat and nutritive food and beverages owing to changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness, which in turn is driving the nutraceuticals market growth. The rising demand for functional food and beverages, among the consumers globally is expected to fuel the market growth for nutraceuticals market.

The rich nutritional profile and various health benefits such as anti-aging, antioxidants, muscle growth and other attributes have favored the global market to a larger extend. Some of the industry players including Amway, Herbalife International of America, Nestle SA, Danone SA, and The Nature’s Bounty Co., among others, are offering healthy and nutritive nutraceutical products. Manufacturers of are targeting consumers with the inclusion of low-calorie, low fats, and healthy ingredients in their product portfolios to boost sales in a stagnant and matured market, which in turn influencing the market for nutraceuticals.

By application, the global nutraceuticals market has been segmented into general wellness, beauty and anti-aging, weight management, digestive health, sports and energy. The general and wellness segment led the nutraceuticals market with a market share of 31.5% in 2018. Nutraceuticals are used in functional foods that help one provide with the necessary vitamins, carbohydrates and minerals for a perfectly balanced diet. The common forms of functional foods that contain nutraceuticals are cereals, fermented food and legumes.

