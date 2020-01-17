The report ” Global Tonic Water Market, by Type (Flavoured and Non-Flavoured), by Content (Diet and Regular), by Application (Alcoholic Drinks and Direct Consumption), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global tonic water market is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2019 to US$ XX Million by 2029. The global tonic water market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing inclination of individuals towards health by reducing total calorie intake due to which unsweetened variants of tonic water is emerging in retail stores leads to increasing adoption of tonic water. Furthermore, key players are focusing on launching new flavored tonic drinks containing ingredients such chocolate, pomegranate, ginger, and lemongrass is propelling the tonic water market.

On July 2018, Fever-Tree Limited launched "Pink Aromatic Tonic". This pink aromatic tonic add a splash of pink to Highballs this summer. Fever-Tree’s Aromatic Tonic arrives in select top bars, restaurants, hotels and retail stores.

In February 2018, Fentimans Ltd launched tonic water for 'connoisseurs'. Connoisseurs tonic water has been developed to accentuate and amplify the delicate botanical flavours found in artisanal and premium gin.

By type, the global tonic water market is segmented into flavored and non-flavored.

By content, the global tonic water market is bifurcated into regular and diet.

By application, the global tonic water market is categorized into alcoholic drinks and direct consumption.

By region, North America tonic water market is accounted for major revenue share of the global tonic water market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing standards of living and large number of lounge and cafes in countries of the region. The Asia Pacific tonic water is projected to have fastest growth rate in terms of revenue in the global tonic water in 2018.

The prominent player operating in the global tonic water market includes Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc, Fever-Tree Limited, Fentimans Ltd, Q Tonic LLC, Schweppes, S.A., Tomr’s Handcrafted, The Coca-Cola Company, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, SodaStream International Ltd, and Britvic plc.

