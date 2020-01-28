New York City, Jan 28, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - New York, known for its vibrant theatre scene, is where emerging young artists find themselves looking for ways to get involved.

Both Broadway and Off-Broadway are a great way for theatre lovers to truly experience the diversity that New York theatre offers, and more so in attending theatre festivals. Similar to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, New York boasts of well known festivals like New York Fringe Festival, The New York Theatre Festival, The Thespis Theatre Festival and the Midtown International Theatre Festival.

All through the last decade, there have been some standout works that have been produced and showcased through these festivals. At the advent of this new decade starting 2020, some of the productions and performances seen on the New York stages are noteworthy.

The Clockwork Boy (2016 Thespis Theatre Festival): A beautiful story of love written by Ford University alum Matthew Tiemstra and directed by Emily Garrison. The Clockwork Boy was officially selected into the 2016 New York Thespis Festival and produced at the Hudson Guild Theatre. It is a remarkable story about a possibly heartless young man who plays the protagonist and possibly even the antagonist of the story. Unable to comprehend and deal with the alien feelings of love and loss, like poetry, he moves through college attempting to get closer and closer to the object of his affections.

Mr. Toole (2016 Midtown International Festival): Mr.Toole was produced and selected into the Midtown International Theatre Festival. Ms. Neuwirth encapsulates the life of John Kennedy Toole. Mr. Toole teaches T.S. Eliot's poem in which he finds parallels with his own struggles with his self-worth. His mother Thelma Toole (Brenda Currin) does not accept his sexuality. Todd d'Amour's performance is moving and honest as the title character and beautifully captures one's need for self-approval amidst a sea of judgment and neglect.

A Day In The Life (2018 New York Theatre Summerfest): Written by Uzumna Udeh, the title explains itself. This is the haunting story of a day in the life of a black woman. Through heart wrenching ups and downs, what she refuses to do is to lose her sense of optimism. Told abstractly through art forms and movement, this was a must-watch for audiences from every background.

New York Theatre productions enter this new decade with impactful plays like these, enthralling the audience with inspiring storytelling.

