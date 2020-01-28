The scope of the Sulphur Recovery Market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

2020 Analysis of the Market:

Sulphur recovery is defined as the conversion of hydrogen sulfide to elemental sulphur. Hydrogen sulfide is one of the major by-products of processing high sulphur crude oils and natural gas. Increasing focus on regulations to reduce levels of sulphur in products and lower sulphur emissions has in turn resulted in increase in demand for deployment of sulphur recovery technologies. Sulphur recovery technologies are mainly based on two processes: Claus and Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment process.

According to our analysts, the concentration of Sulphur Recovery industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 66% supply market share in 2017. The major supply regions mainly locate in Middle East and Africa. And the major suppliers include Jacobs Engineering Group, Chiyoda Corporation, Amec Foster Wheeler, Technip FMC, and others.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sulphur Recovery Market

In 2019, the global Sulphur Recovery market size was US$ 2081 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3101.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Sulphur Recovery Scope and Market Size

Sulphur Recovery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sulphur Recovery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Sulphur Recovery market is segmented into Claus Process, Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment, etc.

Segment by Application, the Sulphur Recovery market is segmented into Petroleum and Coke, Natural Gas, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Sulphur Recovery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Sulphur Recovery market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Sulphur Recovery Market Share Analysis

Sulphur Recovery market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Sulphur Recovery business, the date to enter into the Sulphur Recovery market, Sulphur Recovery product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Jacobs Engineering Group, Chiyoda Corporation, Amec Foster Wheeler, Technip FMC, Worley Parsons Ltd, Linde AG, Fluor Corporation, KT-Kinetics Technology SpA, GTC Technology US, Heurtey Petrochem, McDermott, Sunway Petrochemical Engineering, etc.

This report focuses on the global Sulphur Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sulphur Recovery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Major Key Players of 2020 Sulphur Recovery Market Report:

Jacobs Engineering Group

Chiyoda Corporation

Amec Foster Wheeler

Technip FMC

Worley Parsons Ltd

Linde AG

Fluor Corporation

KT-Kinetics Technology SpA

GTC Technology US

Heurtey Petrochem

McDermott

Sunway Petrochemical Engineering

This report studies the Sulphur Recovery market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Sulphur Recovery Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Claus Process

Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment

Sulphur Recovery Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Petroleum and Coke

Natural Gas

Others

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Sulphur Recovery market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

