Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled “Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product (Diagnostic and Patient Monitoring, Therapeutic), By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare, Sports and Fitness), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hypermarkets) and, Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” As per the report, the market was valued at USD 24571.8 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 139353.6 Million by 2026. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market drivers, trends, opportunities, and other aspects of the market.

The global wearable medical devices market is anticipated to exhibit an exponential CAGR of 24.7% through the forecast years. The healthcare industry is revolutionizing owing to the rising adoption of connected devices. As digital technology is gaining immense popularity, wearable medical devices are evolving rapidly in the healthcare sector.

Ypsomed AG

Sonova

Hologic Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

AiQ Smart Clothing

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Apple Inc.

SAMSUNG

Fitbits

SugarBeat

Moreover, the objective of these devices is to not only promote the overall body fitness but to offer active treatment regarding health conditions. From Fitbit to smartwatches, the market is increasingly driven by technological developments with focus on personalized care. Taking about personalized care, technologies such as internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, and others help in retrieving patient data in real-time, thereby allowing physicians to detect the patient’s health condition in advance.

Nemaura’s SugarBeat Gains CE Mark Approval, Patients to Monitor their Blood Sugar Levels in Real-time

Among several players operating in the market, companies such as Apple, Fitbit, Philips Healthcare, and Sonova are likely to emerge dominant in the market. These companies are strongly focussing on innovations in product development, heavily investing in research and development activities. Spurred by initiatives, the market is anticipated to offer immense growth opportunities for companies in the forecast years.

The competitive landscape of the global market in intense owing to the presence of existing established market players and the entry of new start-ups in medical technology. Companies are planning to develop new wearable devices that can offer remote patient monitoring and improve patient outcomes.

For instance, Nemaura Medical developed a non-invasive and continuous blood monitoring device called SugarBeat. In May 2019, the product received CE mark approval from the European Union for commencing sales. This product is one of the most affordable CGM in the healthcare industry.

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

4.2. Key Industry Trends

4.3. New Product Launch by Key Players

4.4. Technological advancements in Wearable Medical Devices Market

5. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product

5.2.1. Diagnostic and Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices

5.2.1.1. Activity Monitors/ Trackers

5.2.1.2. Smartwatches

5.2.1.3. Smart-clothing

5.2.1.4. Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems)

5.2.2. Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices

5.2.2.1. Wearable Defibrillators

5.2.2.2. Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches)

5.2.2.3. Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS)

5.2.2.4. Hearing Aids

5.2.2.5. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

5.3.1. Remote Patient Monitoring

5.3.2. Sports and Fitness

5.3.3. Home Healthcare

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

5.4.1. Retail Pharmacies

5.4.2. Online Pharmacies

5.4.3. Hypermarkets

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia pacific

5.5.4. Rest of the World

TOC Continued…!!

