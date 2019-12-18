The innovative companies are closing out Q4 with an agreement that's expected to generate over 1 million in revenue for APWC in 2020

Playa Vista, CA - (NewMediaWire (https://www.newmediawire.com)) - December 18, 2019 - American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) announces that it has executed an agreement to acquire domestic distribution rights for Q4 Sports (www.q4sports.com (http://www.q4sports.com/)). The agreement also provides exclusive worldwide headwear licensing rights for the Company's Gents division. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

“I am happy to announce this agreement with Q4 Sports. I am excited to partner with Q4 and work with them to achieve substantial growth,” said American Premium Water Corporation CEO, Ryan Fishoff. “Q4 Sports has established itself in a competitive marketplace as a premier brand for athletes and influencers. I am a big believer in their business plan, which leverages influencers for domestic and international distribution. There is tremendous synergy with Gents, as it should allow the two businesses to be marketed in tandem, and is expected to create a lot of private label opportunities with the headwear license. We believe there is also tremendous potential for the Company to piggyback and do tie-ins with our CBD products, as Q4 Sports reaches an urban market that has not yet been reached by our industry.

“I believe this transaction will benefit the Company and shareholders in many ways. I strongly feel this agreement should have a positive impact on our 2020 numbers. There are a number of marketing and distribution initiatives in the works. I firmly believe that Q4 Sports will help the Company exceed $1 million in revenue for 2020. This transaction further diversified the business, which is something I have focused on from day one, and in turn I believe will further distinguish the Company from our peers in the space, providing additional shareholder value.”

This distribution deal between Q4 Sports and American Premium Water Corp should revolutionize the future of our industry by utilizing Q4 Sports' innovative platform. Q4 Sports' incentivization program encourages influencers to promote their branded athleisure globally, allowing influencers to share in their sales success.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (“CBD”) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The Company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com (http://nmw.bz/uQ3q)), Gents (www.gentsco.com (http://www.gentsco.com/)), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com (http://www.vanexxe.com/)) and plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com (http://nmw.bz/a2Bn)).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

About Q4 Sports

Q4 Sports (www.q4sports.com (http://www.q4sports.com/)) was founded in 2017. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Q4 was founded on the four principle elements needed to succeed in any game - Purpose, Passion, Commitment, Focus. Q4 stands for the 4th Quarter, the most important time of the game. Q4 Sports' innovative business model includes creating and designing signature player and influencer edition shoes, giving athletes and entertainers the opportunity to customize, wear and sell their own shoe as a method of building their individual brands. Through digital and social media channels, these influencers are able to capitalize on their professional athlete status when strategically used as an asset, allowing them to share in the success of the brand. Q4 makes its influencers business partners, allowing them to share directly in the success of Q4 Sports while simultaneously being incentivized for global promotion and distribution of their own shoes.

