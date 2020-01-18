Global Bone Morphogenetic Protein market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Bone Morphogenetic Protein market report on the world's major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions. Bone Morphogenetic Protein market report offers an extensive analysis of Bone Morphogenetic Protein industry to guide market players, new entrants and investors to get opinion of Bone Morphogenetic Protein industry.

Scope of the Report:

Bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs) are signaling molecules and most are a part of the Transforming Growth Factor-β (TGFβ) family of proteins. BMPs have an important role in bone and cartilage formation, and embryogenesis. This report includes a detailed analysis of the types and applications of bone morphogenetic proteins.

Market Overview:

The global bone morphogenetic protein market was valued at USD 604.5 million in 2018 and is estimated to be valued at USD 620.21 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 2.5%. The key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include the growth in the incidences of sports-related injuries, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancements that are being done in the field of the bone morphogenetic protein.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people participating in sports is increasing across both developing and developed nations, and this is ultimately leading to an increased number of sports injuries. Approximately, 8.6 million individuals are getting injured during sports annually, as stated by the National Institute of Health (NIH). This accounts for 34.1 people per 1,000. Spinal injury is the most frequent injury that was seen among the injured population during NIH survey.

As the number of such sports-related injury is increasing, there is a growing demand for bone morphogenetic protein, as this protein helps people who need to obtain bone formation.

Bone Morphogenetic Protein market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

Top Key Players of Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market Report Are:

DePuy Synthes

Ember therapeutics Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Medtronic PLC

RandD Systems

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

Smith and Nephew, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Market Trends:



Spinal Fusion is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Application Segment



In the application segment, spinal fusion is believed to have the largest market size.



Bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) is a protein which stimulates the formation of bone in the body and it is widely used in the spinal fusion surgery. Studies have revealed that BMP is accepted widely to facilitate the fusion at the rate greater than that of traditional bone graft surgery. Due to this reason, BMP gives the surgeon the freedom to perform the surgery with the ease of the improved fusion rate, which avoids the complications of an iliac crest autograft (hip) graft harvest. When the hip graft is avoided, it shortens the amount of the time taken for surgery, and reduces complication rates, allowing for a quicker and less painful recovery time.



With the rise in the number of spinal surgeries and the ease of surgery with the help of BMP, its application is increasing rapidly in spinal fusion surgery.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. A well-established healthcare system and the adoption of novel technologies in the region are the prime factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region.



The US FDA approved the protein molecule called rhBMP-2 in 2002, which later became the preferred procedure for the surgeries associated with bone in the United States. As per the data published by the National Institute of Health, approximately 1.62 million spinal fusion surgeries are performed annually in the United States, which indicates that there is a great scope for the BMP usage in the country.





Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Bone Morphogenetic Protein Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Bone Morphogenetic Protein Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Bone Morphogenetic Protein Devices by analyzing trends?

Detailed TOC of Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Incidences of Sports-related Injury

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Procedure

4.3.2 Alternative Treatment Availability

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Recombinant Human Bone Morphogenetic Protein (rhBMP) - 2

5.1.2 Recombinant Human Bone Morphogenetic Protein (rhBMP) -7

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Spinal Fusion

5.2.2 Trauma

5.2.3 Reconstructive Surgery

5.2.4 Oral-maxillofacial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 DePuy Synthes

6.1.2 Ember Therapeutics Inc.

6.1.3 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

6.1.4 Medtronic PLC

6.1.5 RandD Systems

6.1.6 Sigma Aldrich Corporation

6.1.7 Smith and Nephew, Inc.

6.1.8 Stryker Corporation

6.1.9 Thermo Fischer Scientific

6.1.10 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

