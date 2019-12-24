In Built-in Kitchen Appliances market report, Global competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

About Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market: Built-in appliances, as opposed to freestanding, are both visually, and physically integrated into the cabinetry around them. It mainly includes Built-in Cooktops/Hobs, Built-in Range Hoods, Built-in Oven, Built-in Microwave, Built-in Dishwasher, Built-in Refrigerators etc.

BSH Bosch and Siemens, Electrolux dominated the market, with accounted for 16.88%, 14.72% of the Built-in Kitchen Appliances production value market share in 2016 respectively. Haier and Whirlpool are the key players and accounted for 13.10%, 13.18% respectively of the overall Built-in Kitchen Appliances market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in USA and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field. EMEA is the largest consumption region of Built-in Kitchen Appliances, with a consumption market share nearly 43.62% in 2016. The second place is North America; following Europe with the consumption market share over 22.37% in 2016. In Asia region, with the acceleration of consumer demand, changes in consumer attitudes and the acceleration of the urbanization process, it promotes the demand growth of kitchen appliances, especially in China and India.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Built-in Kitchen Appliances is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 8580 million US$ in 2024, from 5990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

BSH Bosch and Siemens

Electrolux

Haier

Whirlpool

Built-in Cooktops/Hobs

Built-in Range Hoods

Built-in Oven

Built-in Microwave

Built-in Dishwasher

Built-in Refrigerators

Others

Residential

Commercial

