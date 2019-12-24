NEWS »»»
Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Worth $2,165.0 Million & 10.7% CAGR; Improvements in Healthcare Infrastructure to Fuel Growth: Fortune Business Insights(TM)
The global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 2,165.0 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. However, the market was valued at USD 969.5 million in 2018. This information is published in a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Test Type (Blood Tests and Urine Analysis), By Product (Instruments and Consumables) End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further mentions that the market is expected to gain impetus from the rising economic burden of preeclampsia as well as the increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519
Highlights of the Report
BD Licenses Technology from DiabetOmics to Innovate Testing for Gestational Diabetes and Preeclampsia
February 2016: Becton Dickinson (BD), a medical technology company, headquartered in New Jersey, declared that it is entering into a distribution and licensing agreement for clinical tests from DiabetOmics, Inc., a medical diagnostics company based in the U.S. It has created innovative pregnancy-specific metabolic tests that will support early detection of gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. According to DiabetOmics, the agreement would help in providing access to state-of-the-art tests for women across the globe.
Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most prominent organizations operating in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market. They are as follows:
For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519
Industry Developements:
Market Segmentation:
By Test Type
By Product Type
By End-user
By Region
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit How much is the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market worth? Know the Global Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Industry Developements!!