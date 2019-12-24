Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Worth $2,165.0 Million & 10.7% CAGR; Improvements in Healthcare Infrastructure to Fuel Growth: Fortune Business Insights(TM)

The global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 2,165.0 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. However, the market was valued at USD 969.5 million in 2018. This information is published in a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Test Type (Blood Tests and Urine Analysis), By Product (Instruments and Consumables) End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further mentions that the market is expected to gain impetus from the rising economic burden of preeclampsia as well as the increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle.

BD Licenses Technology from DiabetOmics to Innovate Testing for Gestational Diabetes and Preeclampsia

February 2016: Becton Dickinson (BD), a medical technology company, headquartered in New Jersey, declared that it is entering into a distribution and licensing agreement for clinical tests from DiabetOmics, Inc., a medical diagnostics company based in the U.S. It has created innovative pregnancy-specific metabolic tests that will support early detection of gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. According to DiabetOmics, the agreement would help in providing access to state-of-the-art tests for women across the globe.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most prominent organizations operating in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market. They are as follows:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bayer AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sera Prognostics

DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH

Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd.

Diabetomics, Inc.

Other key market players

Industry Developements:

February 2016: Diabetomics, Inc. announced its strategic partnership with BD to conduct a newly developed pregnancy-specific metabolic assay for the early detection of preeclampsia and gestational diabetes.

Diabetomics, Inc. announced its strategic partnership with BD to conduct a newly developed pregnancy-specific metabolic assay for the early detection of preeclampsia and gestational diabetes. March 2015: Siemens Healthineers AG launched two new advanced urine testing solutions for the U.S. central laboratories, namely, the CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzer and the CLINITEK AUWi PRO Automated Urine Workstation

Siemens Healthineers AG launched two new advanced urine testing solutions for the U.S. central laboratories, namely, the CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzer and the CLINITEK AUWi PRO Automated Urine Workstation February 2015: Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd. received an overall funding of €1.5 million from SOSventures, Enterprise Ireland and the AIB Seed Capital Fund. Through this funding, the company aims to expand its research study in metabolic biomarkers for the preeclampsia diagnosis.

Market Segmentation:

By Test Type

Blood Tests

Urine Analysis

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

