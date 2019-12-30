Guidewires Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Segmented By Product, By Material, By Coating, By End User and Regional Forecast. Guidewires Market report analyzed the market share, size, trends globally and predicts the growth of Guidewires Industry in the upcoming year 2026

The global guidewires market size is projected to reach USD 1,401.0 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Rising incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases is expected to be one of the major forces of growth for this market. According to estimates released by the American Heart Association (AHA), a staggering 15.5 million Americans were suffering from coronary heart disease in 2016. These numbers augur good news for the guidewire market as a steady rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders will necessitate the utilization of advanced guidewire technology for quicker diagnosis and delivery of more accurate treatment for these conditions. Moreover, these devices are also crucial in diagnosing gastrointestinal disorders, which will further boost their employment in the healthcare industry.

According to the Fortune Business Insights report, titled “Guidewires Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Coronary Guidewire, Peripheral Guidewire, Urology Guidewire, Neurovascular Guidewire, and Others) By Material (Nitinol, Stainless Steel, and Others) By Coating (Coated and Non-Coated) By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, the value of the market stood at USD 887.6 million in 2018. The report also incorporates a thorough research into the various dynamics, trends, and other factors which will influence the market and enable businesses to take strategic decisions to solidify their position in this market. Apart from this, it also provides an exhaustive overview of the overall industry trends and outlook that will be instrumental in understanding the growth pattern of the market.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the key participants in the global guidewires market:

Teleflex Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Merit Medical Inc.

Cook

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Procedures to Catalyze Growth

One of the primary factors driving the guidewires market trends is the demand for minimally invasive procedures for diagnostic purposes, which is gaining ground in healthcare. This is on account of the benefits offered by such procedures. For example, a patient will recover at a faster rate if the incision in her body is small and narrow. This would also minimize the patient’s hospital stay, saving her a good amount of her resources. Technologically advanced guidewires allow for superior lesion access and better visibility, which brings down procedural costs and becomes more pocket-friendly for the patient. The guidewire market stands to gain as a result.

High Pervasiveness of Cardiovascular Diseases to Push the Market in North America

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases caused more than 800,000 deaths in the US in 2016. This has resulted in greater adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare, which is further bolstered by the growing geriatric population in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant portion in the global guidewires market share owing to increasing population, growing adoption of guidewires, and rising vascular interventional procedures for urologic and cardiac disorders.

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Technological advancements in Guidewires Market

Key Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions

New Product Launched by Key Players

Prevalence of Major Cardiovascular Conditions for Key Countries

Regulatory Scenarios Global Guidewires Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product Coronary Guidewires Peripheral Guidewires Urology Guidewires Neurovascular Guidewires Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Material Nitinol Stainless Steel Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Coating Coated Non-coated

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



