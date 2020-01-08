"Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Report" provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing value generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Wheels and Tires

Brakes and Brake Pads

Automotive Electronics

Air, Fuel, Emission and Exhaust

Tools, Fluids and Garage

Others



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Sedan

SUV

Commercial Vehicle

Others



This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.



Advance Auto Parts

JC Whitney

Amazon.com

AutoZone

eBay

Alibaba Group Holding

PepBoys

O'Reilly

Napa Online

Genuine Parts Company

Partsmultiverse

CarParts.com

BuyAutoParts

1A Auto

Keystone Automotive

Chinabrands

Racerseq

Rock Auto

ACDelco



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





Table of Contents



Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Wheels and Tires

2.2.2 Wheels and Tires

2.2.3 Automotive Electronics

2.2.4 Air, Fuel, Emission and Exhaust

2.2.5 Tools, Fluids and Garage

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Sedan

2.4.2 SUV

2.4.3 Commercial Vehicle

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)





3 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing by Players

3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing by Regions

4.1 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size Growth



5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries



7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing by Countries

7.2 Europe Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries



8 Middle East and Africa

8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing by Countries

8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries



9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends



10 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Forecast

10.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East and Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Forecast by Application



11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Advance Auto Parts

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Product Offered

11.1.3 Advance Auto Parts Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Advance Auto Parts News

11.2 JC Whitney

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Product Offered

11.2.3 JC Whitney Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 JC Whitney News

11.3 Amazon.com

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Product Offered

11.3.3 Amazon.com Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Amazon.com News

11.4 AutoZone

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Product Offered

11.4.3 AutoZone Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 AutoZone News

11.5 eBay

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Product Offered

11.5.3 eBay Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 eBay News

11.6 Alibaba Group Holding

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Product Offered

11.6.3 Alibaba Group Holding Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Alibaba Group Holding News

11.7 PepBoys

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Product Offered

11.7.3 PepBoys Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 PepBoys News

11.8 O'Reilly

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Product Offered

11.8.3 O'Reilly Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 O'Reilly News

11.9 Napa Online

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Product Offered

11.9.3 Napa Online Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Napa Online News

11.10 Genuine Parts Company

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Product Offered

11.10.3 Genuine Parts Company Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Genuine Parts Company News

11.11 Partsmultiverse

11.12 CarParts.com

11.13 BuyAutoParts

11.14 1A Auto

11.15 Keystone Automotive

11.16 Chinabrands

11.17 Racerseq

11.18 Rock Auto

11.19 ACDelco



12 Research Findings and Conclusion



