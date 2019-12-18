Global Radiation Dose Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging, Radiography and Mammography, and Nuclear Medicine), by Type (Solution, Software, and Services), by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings, and Others) and Forecast 2019-2025

The global radiation dose management market is significantly increasing during the forecast period. There are various pivotal factors that are contributing into the growth of the market which include the rising adoption of imaging technologies, growing concerns over radiation overexposure, and increasing focus on improving the quality of patient care. Radiation is the emitted energy that transforms in the form of particles through a material medium or space and the amount of radiation energy is absorbed by the body, which is known as the ‘radiation dose’. The radiation dose solutions can be easily calculated in various ways such as effective dose, equivalent dose, and absorbed dose that are some of the forms of radiation dose.

The concentrated energy that is used to access the potential for biochemical changes in such specific tissues. The equivalent dose is used to access a certain amount of biological damage that is caused by the absorbed dose. Similarly, the amount of effective dose depends on such factors of sensitivity of each organ to radiation that is absorbed dose by all organs of the body. The application of the radiation dose management solutions in radiotherapy, mammography, computed tomography, nuclear medicine, fluoroscopy, and interventional imaging and majorly used in hospitals, clinics, research centers, diagnostic centers, and academic medical centers is propelling the growth of the global radiation dose management market.

Strict federal and state regulations and compliances will further boost the growth of the radiation dose management market coupled with the growing requirements for patient safety, increased efforts from the radiology industry for radiation exposure management for patients. The radiation dose management solutions are anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The radio dose management is attributed to the increasing number of computed tomography (CT) examinations. The CT, X-ray technology, MRI among other devices plays a prominent role in the global radiation dose management market that used to prevent the harmful radiation dose by undergoing the imaging procedures. Furthermore, such factors provide patients significant benefits of radio management solutions that reduce the risks associated with the dose.

The increasing awareness for radiation dose management, and rising focus on improving the quality of patient care is propelling the market growth. However, the low implementation of radio dose management solutions, and lack of reimbursement for collecting radiation dose management solutions is hindering the growth of the global radiation dose management market. Moreover, interventional radiology, nuclear medicine, and the technological advancements of radiation dose management solutions are providing significant opportunities for the market growth.

Global Radio Dose Management Market- Segmentation

By Modality

Computed Tomography

Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

Radiography and Mammography

Nuclear Medicine

By Type

Solution

Software

Services

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Others

Global Radio Dose Management Market Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

