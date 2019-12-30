Top players in Solar Tracker Market are NEXTracker, Array Technologies, Soltec, Arctech Solar, Convert Italia, PV Hardware, STI Norland, NClave, Ideematec, Solar Steel, SunPower, Scorpius Trackers, Exosun, Sun Action Trackers

The rising awareness about green energy sources across the world is transforming the energy and power industry. The trend of green energy is emerging on account of increasing environmental pollution from traditional energy resources. Governments are playing a significant role in conducting awareness programs about clean energy. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Solar Tracker Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type, By Technology, By Application and By Geography Forecast till 2026” published the above information.

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing the factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

Top Players Overview:

Some of the leading players operating in the global Solar Tracker market include;

First Solar

SunPower Corporation

Array Technologies Inc

Smarttrak Solar Systems Pvt. Ltd

Optimum Tracker

Energia Ercam

DEGERenergie GmbH and Co. KG

Mecasolar

Mechatron

Haosolar Co. Ltd.

Abengoa Solar S.A.

All Earth Renewables

Titan Tracker SL

Powerway Renewable Energy Co. Ltd.

Soitec

The rising instability in crude oil prices is expected to positively impact the growth of the Solar Tracker Market. Rising privatization and relaxation in the FDI norms are factors enabling growth in the market. Also, governments are heavily investing in power projects, which in turn, may fuel demand for energy and power plants across the globe.

Increasing use of smart grids and smart metering are likely to help for the better management of power services. Better infrastructural facilities are also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The increased spending on oil and gas across the world is another factor likely to drive the Solar Tracker Market. Rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fueling demand for energy and which is expected to drive the Solar Tracker Market.

Key Segmental Overview:

By Type

By Technology

By Application

By Geography

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold.

Regional Analysis:

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Major Table of Content for Solar Tracker Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Solar Tracker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America Solar Tracker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe Solar Tracker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific Solar Tracker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Middle East and Africa Solar Tracker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America Solar Tracker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

