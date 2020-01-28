New York, January 28, 2020: The liquid nitrogen market size is projected to grow from USD 12.48 Billion in 2015 to USD 16.50 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of more than 5.00%. The liquid nitrogen market is growing rapidly in accordance with the growth in the industrial gas market.

Liquid nitrogen market is being considered as a zero-emission fuel source to hydrogen and electric fuel cells. One of the main advantages to liquid nitrogen is its cost. In US it is for a tenth of the price of the milk. A recent advance in engine technology allows the energy released by vaporizing the nitrogen to be used in a much more efficient way, which has spurred engineers in Europe into more research on liquid nitrogen technology.

Companies Profiled in this report are Nexair LLC. (U.S.), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.), Gulf Cryo (United Arab Emirates), Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC. (United Arab Emirates), and Southern Industrial Gas BHD (Malaysia), Linde Ag (Germany), Praxair Inc., (U.S.) Air Liquide S.A. (France).

Liquid Nitrogen, as a Fuel, is future of Green cars because it is very cheap compared to hydrogen and electric powered cars, which are seen as Zero Emission alternatives to Petrol and Diesel.

The Liquid Nitrogen Market is segmented as per below;

The Liquid Nitrogen Market is segmented on the Basis of End-Use Industry Type, Storage, Distribution, and Transportation Type, Function Type, Manufacturing Process Type and Regional Analysis. By End-Use Industry Type this market is segmented on the basis of Chemicals & pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Food & beverages , Healthcare , Metal manufacturing & construction, Rubber & plastic and Others (electronics and energy).

By Storage, Distribution, and Transportation Type this market is segmented on the basis of Cylinder & packaged distribution, Merchant liquid distribution and Tonnage distribution. By Function Type this market is segmented on the basis of Coolant, Refrigerant and Fuel. By Manufacturing Process Type this market is segmented on the basis of Cryogenic distillation and Pressure swing adsorption. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Row.

Wherever low temperatures are needed there liquid nitrogen is used as a cryogen. It is used in cryosurgeries, cryotherapies, and cryopreservation to destroy decayed tissues and for removing warts, moles, skin tags, verrucae, and some skin cancers. Additionally, it is used as a coolant in temporary shrinking of mechanical gears at the time of machine assembly, to make better intrusion fits. This function is projected to encourage the demand for liquid nitrogen during the forecast period in this report.

