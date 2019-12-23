Knee Braces Industry 2020 Key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and 2023 forecast.

The Knee Braces market report assesses key opportunities in Health Care Equipment and Services, Health Care Equipment and Supplies sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Knee Braces industry.

Industry researcher project The Knee Braces market was valued at USD 100.76 million and CAGR of 3.9% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in the use of knee braces by athletes.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers in this market is the high incidence of meniscus injuries.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the availability of alternatives.

About Knee Braces Market

The growing medical tourism and government initiatives in orthopedics are vital factors that will trigger the growth of knee braces market. Medical tourism for orthopedic procedures has dramatically increased over the past few years. This is owing to significant cost savings and rising old population in developed nations who require cost-effective healthcare facilities. The medical tourism for orthopedic surgeries is likely to drive the demand for orthopedic braces. This will bolster the growth of the global knee braces market during the forecast period. Government initiatives on orthopedics help in the accessibility of orthopedic-related devices and treatments. For instance, the Government of India has extended the price cap, which was imposed on orthopedic knee implants until August 2019. This move was taken for relieving several arthritis patients of India. Also, the government has reduced prices of knee implants by about 64%. Initiatives like these are propelling the growth of the market in focus. Research analysts have predicted that the knee braces market will register a CAGR of 4% by 2023.

Knee Braces Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

Growing incidence of road accidents

Road safety has become a significant concern as the number of road accidents is increasing, globally. Road traffic injuries have become a priority in public health. The knee cartilage and ligaments are the most commonly damaged in road accidents. Knee injuries can take months or years to heal. A few knee injuries leave victims with lifelong complications that prevent them from engaging in physical activities such as sports or even walking without pain. Therefore, the rising road accidents are increasing the demand for knee braces to cope with knee injuries. This will contribute to the growth of the global knee braces market.

High cost of knee braces

The cost of a knee brace is usually covered under health insurance if a doctor prescribes it. However, for patients who are not covered by any insurance, the typical cost of a standard knee brace, made up of fabric or elastic, to provide light to moderate support during sports, in the US is about $30 on an average. The cost of a knee brace to recover from injuries or surgery is about $165, on an average, or more. It can increase to about $700-$900 or more depending on the type of material of the brace. Also, patients suffering from knee injuries also must bear additional costs on crutches in some cases. The high costs of knee braces can adversely affect their demand. This may hurt the growth of the global knee braces market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the knee braces market during 2019-2023

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including 3M Co. and DeRoyal Industries Inc. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growing incidence of road accidents and the rising medical tourism and government initiatives in orthopedics will provide considerable growth opportunities to the knee braces manufacturers. medi GmbH and Co. KG, Mueller Sports Medicine Inc., Orthofix Holdings Inc., and REH4MAT SÅ?awomir WroÅ?ski. are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Porter's five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Knee Braces market size.

The report splits the global Knee Braces market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Knee Braces market space are-

3M Co., DeRoyal Industries Inc., medi GmbH and Co. KG, Mueller Sports Medicine Inc., Orthofix Holdings Inc., REH4MAT SÅ?awomir WroÅ?ski

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

