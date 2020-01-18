Telemedicine Industry 2019 Global Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2024.

Telemedicine Market Report Covers the Manufacturers:

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

BioTelemetry

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

InTouch Technologies Inc.

Medtronic

Philips

SHL Telemedicine Ltd

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Market Overview:

The global telemedicine market was valued at USD 38,046 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 103,897.77 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 18.23%. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing medicare reimbursement for telehealth services, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological innovation in communication technology across the world

Medicine these days is increasingly dependent on technology. The use of technology to transfer large amounts of digital information effortlessly at a relatively low cost is possible through telemedicine. With telemedicine, healthcare experts can listen to a patient's heart remotely, look at and operate an electrocardiogram (ECG), X-rays, computed tomography (CT) scans, and other imaging data, obtained from several hundred miles away.

Many innovative strategies have provided consumers with insights into their own health. Recent advancements in the use of sensor technology and data capture have created opportunities for patients to conduct their own home-health check. The equipment to support telemedicine can be accessed using everyday technology, such as tablets, mobiles, and laptops. Hence, these technological innovations are driving the telemedicine market.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , telemedicine services and systems have made the most progress in remote management of post-acute care patients with chronic conditions. Telemedicine is the remote delivery of healthcare services, such as consultations over the telecommunication or teleconference, which allows healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients.

Key Market Trends:



On-premise Delivery is Expected to Dominate the Telemedicine Market



The on-premise delivery segment of the telemedicine market is believed to have largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.



Along with that, telecardiology, a sub-segment of clinical service, is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4%. Telecardiology is gradually started to increase in emerging markets. It provides all kinds of cardiac investigations, like basic lipid profile (cholesterol levels), electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram (ECHO), coronary angiogram, Holter monitor (24 Hours ambulatory ECG monitoring), stress echo, pediatric echo, treadmill testing (TMT), carotid ultrasounds, etc.



Apart from reaching to patients directly, telecardiology services are useful in improving the efficiency in cardiac units of hospitals and medical imaging practices. With the number of cardiac patients increasing every day, remote monitoring helps in cost saving, up to around 50%, including improved patient satisfaction and quality of life, when compared to traditional outpatient care.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



North America currently dominates the market for telemedicine and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased adoption of telemedicine and rising demand for mobile health services. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region, due to the involvement of accountable care organizations (ACOs) in both medicare and privately insured services. In addition, there is a rise in per capita health expenditure in the country, which is expected to increase over the forecast period, owing to decrease in the unemployment rate.





