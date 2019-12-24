Asia-Pacific Transradial Access Market, By Product (Guidewires, Guiding Catheters, Sheaths & Sheath Introducers, Mircrocatheters, Intermediate Catheters, Accessories), Application (Neurovascular, Cardiology Peripheral Vascular), Usage (Drug Administration, Fluid & Nutrition Administration, Blood Transfusion, Diagnostics & Testing), By Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of APAC) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Asia-Pacific Transradial Access Market is expected to reach USD 387.4 Million by 2025 from USD 201.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing cases of obese patient, rising number of heart problems, growing use of radial access in oncology field and technological advancements are the factors which will boost the Asia-Pacific transradial access market.

Market Segmentation:Asia-Pacific Transradial Access Market

The Asia-Pacific transradial access market is segmented based on product into six notable segments; sheaths and sheath introducers, mircrocatheters, guidewires, guiding catheters, intermediate catheters and accessories. In 2018, sheaths and sheath introducers market is likely to dominate market with 30.9% shares and is estimated to reach USD 126.2million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific transradial access market is segmented based on application into three notable segments; neurovascular, cardiology, and peripheral vascular. In 2018, cardiology market will dominate with 47.5% shares and will consume around USD 191.2 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.2% in the assessment period.

The Asia-Pacific transradial access market is segmented based on usage into four notable segments; drug administration, fluid and nutrition administration, diagnostics and testing and blood transfusion. In 2018, the drug administration market is estimated to dominate market with 37.3% shares and will collect around USD 151.9 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 9.4%.

The Asia-Pacific transradial access market is segmented based on end user into four notable segments; hospital, clinics, ambulatory care centers and others. In 2018, hospitals market is expected to dominate market with 42.5% shares and is estimated to reach USD 171.7 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 9.3%.

Key Drivers:Asia-Pacific Transradial Access Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for Asia-Pacific transradial access are increasing cases of obese patient, rising number of heart problems, growing use of radial access in oncology field and technological advancements.

Product recalls and failures are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.

Key Points:Asia-Pacific Transradial Access Market

Cardinal Health is going to dominate the transradial access market followed by Stryker, CARDINAL HEALTH, Angiodynamics Inc., BD, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group plc, MEDTRONIC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., NIPRO CORPORATION, Amecath, OSCOR Inc. and Penumbra among others.

Sheaths and sheath introducers market is growing with the highest CAGR of 8.6%

Drug administration market is driving the market with highest market share of 37.3%

Sheaths and sheath introducers segment is dominating the transradial access market

