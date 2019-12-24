NEWS »»»
Asia-Pacific Transradial Access Market, By Product (Guidewires, Guiding Catheters, Sheaths & Sheath Introducers, Mircrocatheters, Intermediate Catheters, Accessories), Application (Neurovascular, Cardiology Peripheral Vascular), Usage (Drug Administration, Fluid & Nutrition Administration, Blood Transfusion, Diagnostics & Testing), By Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of APAC) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Asia-Pacific Transradial Access Market is expected to reach USD 387.4 Million by 2025 from USD 201.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing cases of obese patient, rising number of heart problems, growing use of radial access in oncology field and technological advancements are the factors which will boost the Asia-Pacific transradial access market.
Cardinal Health is going to dominate the transradial access market followed by Stryker, CARDINAL HEALTH, Angiodynamics Inc., BD, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group plc, MEDTRONIC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., NIPRO CORPORATION, Amecath, OSCOR Inc. and Penumbra among others.
