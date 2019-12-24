Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019-2024 Report cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) industry along with competitive landscape, Market share and revenue forecasts 2024.

Oil Country Tubular Goods(OCTG)refers to a kind of casing, tubing, line pipe, drill pipe and its accessories that are specially used in oil and gas exploration, drilling, mining, and transportation. And they always subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application. The Specific information are as follows.

The research covers the current market size of the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:

Vallourec

Tenaris

TMK Group

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp

JFE

TPCO

ArcelorMittal

Chelyabinsk Pipe

Evraz

HUSTEEL

SANDVIK

Energex Tube (JMC)

Northwest Pipe

SB international Inc

Continental Alloys and Services

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

Jiuli

CNOOC KINGLAND PIPELINE

Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company

BOHAI STEEL GROUP CO

CNPC BAOJI PETROLEUM STEEL PIPE

HUBEI XINYEGANG STEEL

Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture

CHANGBAO

WSP Holdings Limited

Scope of The Report:

This report focuses on the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Casing pipe lines the borehole. It is subject to axial tension by its dead weight, internal pressure by fluid purging, and external pressure by surrounding rock formations. Casing is particularly exposed to axial tension and internal pressure by the pumped oil or gas emulsion.

Tubing is pipe through which the oil or gas is transported from the wellbore. Tubing segments are generally around 30ft (9 m) long with a threaded connection on each end.

Drill pipe is heavy seamless tube that rotates the drill bit and circulates drilling fluid. Pipe segments 30 ft (9m) long are coupled with tool joints. Drill pipe is simultaneously subjected to high torque by drilling, axial tension by its dead weight, and internal pressure by purging of drilling fluid. Additionally, alternating bending loads due to non-vertical or deflected drilling may be superimposed on these basic loading patterns.

The worldwide market for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019

Report further studies the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

API Standard OCTG

Non-API Standard OCTG

Major Applications are as follows:

Oil Field

Gas Field

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market report provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market size and the growth rate in 2024?

What are the main key factors driving the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market?

Which Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG)?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Market Opportunities

1.4.2 Market Risk

1.4.3 Market Driving Force

2.Manufacturers Profiles

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

3.Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 South America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

5.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

5.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

5.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.4 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

5.4.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

5.4.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

6.1 Sales Channel

6.1.1 Direct Marketing

6.1.2 Indirect Marketing

6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7.Research Findings and Conclusion

8.Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Data Source

Continued…..

