Global Economizer Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Economizer market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and Economizer industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Economizer market is accounted for $7.64 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $12.75 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Increasing demand for clean and renewable energy sources, growing demand for economizers in various applications, cost-effective cooling, continues modernization and maintenance of power plants, implementation of HVAC systems with rising construction activities, installation of new thermal power plants in various regions, upsurge in global construction projects and power efficient boilers are the factors driving the global economizer market. However, increasing CO2 emissions may negatively impact the market growth.

Economizer Market 2020 Overview:

Economizers are mechanical devices intended to reduce energy consumption, or to perform useful function such as preheating a fluid. In power plants, economizers are used as heat exchanger devices to conserve the residual heat generated by boilers. As the demand for electricity is growing rapidly in the emerging economies, it has led to the installation of new power plants.

These new power plants require boilers; which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for economizers, globally.Asia-Pacific is projected to foresee the fastest growth over the coming seven years owing to the surging demand for the energy. Moreover, growing power demands coupled with the growing urban population in China and India, favourable government regulations aimed at harnessing renewable and clean energy, development of new power plants and upgrade of existing power plants are the factors expected to fuel economizer market demand over the forecast period.

The markets of China and India are projected to be lucrative due to rising demand from various applications and increased energy consumption.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Economizer Market:

Alfa Laval AB, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Belimo Holding AG, Cain Industries, Cannon Boiler Works, Cleaver-Brooks, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Kelvion Holding GmbH, MicroMetl Corporation, Saacke GmbH, Schneider Electric Se, Secespol Sp. Z O.O., Shandong Hengtao Group, Sofame Technologies Inc., Stulz Air Technology Systems, Inc. and Thermax Limited

The Economizer Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Economizer market. The Economizer Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Economizer market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Economizer Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

Economizer Types Covered:

Air-side Economizers

Fluid Economizers

Applications Covered:

Boilers

Data Centers

HVAC

Power Plants

Refrigeration

Verticals Covered:

Industrial

Commercial

The Scope of Economizer Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders of Economizer Market

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Economizer Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Pipeline Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis of Economizer Market

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Economizer Market, ByProduct

6 Global Economizer Market, By End User

7 Global Economizer Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 The Middle East and Africa

8 Key Developments included in Economizer Market

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions and Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling in Economizer Market

Continued

