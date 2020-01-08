Orbis Research comes up with a new report named Clinical Nutrition Market. This revived version has been distributed to help investors and providers in receiving a thorough understanding of the current market situation. It also presents a prediction of the market to help provider's expertise their strategies to develop businesses.

Clinical refers to the management of patients, including not only outpatients at clinics, but also inpatients in hospitals in the terminology of clinical nutriation. The term incorporates primarily the scientific fields of nutrition and dietetics. clinical nutriation aims to keep a sufficient energy balance in patients by providing sufficient amount of other nutrients such as protein, vitamins, minerals, etc.,

The introduction of real food clinical nutrition products and expansion of distribution network.

For instance, in June 2018, Functional Formularies, a pioneer of healthy food alternatives have started an exclusive distribution partnership with Bowers Medical Supply which makes Liquid Hope and Nourish, these products are nutritionally complete whole food feeding formula without the added sugars, fruit-based sweeteners, additives or stabilizers found in other formulas. accessible to Canadian market. Created using the Food as Medicine model and approved by Health Canada

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2589044

Market share of global clinical nutrition market by Region, 2017

North America 20%

Asia Pacific 38%

Europe 16%

South America 10%

ROW 16%

Market Drivers:

Increase in number of premature babies is driven the global Clinical Nutrition market.

According to World health organization (WHO), an estimated 15 million babies are born preterm each year, and the number is expected to rise in the coming years.

According to WHO, across 184 countries, the rate of preterm birth ranges from 5% to 18% of babies born, more than 60% of preterm births occur in Africa and South Asia. In 2017, the U.S preterm birth rate has increased by 10%.

According to National Institute for Health and Welfare, out of 1,000 premature infants, 44 die before the age of one, due the insufficient nutrients to the infants.

The intolerance of milk based products and stringent government regulation for clinical nutrition product might hamper the growth of global clinical nutrition market

Competitive Landscape

The increasing new product launch and the expansion of distribution network for clinical nutrition product in the market is expected to be a dominant strategy adopted by manufacturers to improve their market presence.

For instance, in July 2018, Newtrition, BASF’s human nutrition brand has received EU Novel Food approval for 2’-fucosyllactose (2'-FL) and human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) for the infant nutrition.

In June 2018, Abbott introduced Similac with HMO, infant formula in Vietnam.

Browse Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-clinical-nutrition-market-2018-2025

Market Segmentation

By product type

The global clinical nutrition market is segmented by type include infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Infant nutrition dominates the clinical nutrition market in 2017 and it is expected to grow in the forecast period, due to the significant rise in the infant malnutrition cases.

Acute malnutrition, chronic malnutrition, and overweight are three types of malnutrition.

According to WHO, in 2017, 51 million children were suffering from acute malnutrition, 151 million children were suffering from chronic malnutrition, and 38 million children are suffering from overweight.

Global Clinical Nutrition Market Share, by Type, 2016

Infant Nutrition 47%

Enteral Nutrition 33%

Parenteral Nutrition 20%

By geography

Asia-Pacific dominates the global clinical nutrition market in 2017, and it is expected to grow in the forecast period, due to the high prevalence of malnutrition in children.

According to WHO, in Asia, 35 million children were suffering from acute malnutrition, 83.6 million children were suffering from chronic malnutrition, and 17.5 million children are suffering from overweight in 2017.

In 2017, Asia-pacific accounts for 55% of chronic malnutrition, 46% of overweight malnutrition, and 69% of acute malnutrition.

In 2017, in China 12.7 million children were suffering from chronic malnutrition.

Hence, due to the high prevalence of malnutrition in China will drive the Asia- Pacific clinical nutrition market.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2589044

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Clinical Nutrition Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Players, Regional Outlook, Key Trends and Forecast to 2025