Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market is valued at an estimated USD 32.00 billion in 2018, and this value is projected to rise to USD 78.10 billion by 2026, undergoing with a CAGR of 11.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The factors responsible for this growth in the market value are rise in consumption of sports and energy drinks in the various developing regions.
Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market By Product Type (Sports Drink, Energy Drink),, Application (Before Exercise, During Exercise, Recovery), Consumption Time (before 11 am, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-8 pm, post 8 pm), Ingredients (Carbohydrates, Electrolytes, Flavor, Preservatives, Others), Distribution Channel (Store-based Retailers, Non-Store Retailing) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026;
Market Definition: Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market
Sports and energy drinks are majorly consumed by athletes for hydration. Sports drinks provide a proper balance of carbohydrates, electrolytes and other vitamins to the body. They are consumed to increase performance and endurance. Energy drinks are consumed to improve mental concentration, memory improvement and to reduce fatigue. The sports and energy drinks are marketed at various platforms such as extreme sports events, rock concerts and motor sport races to enhance their customer base. With Increased campaigns, sports and energy drinks are no longer niche products, but have now been transitioned to one of the fastest growing product globally.
By Product Type
By Application
By Consumption time
By Ingredients
By Distribution Channel
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Global sports and energy drinks market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sports and energy drinks market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
