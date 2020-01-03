The Global Card Printer Market report systematically determines several aspects which are very significant while observing global market on a very miniscule level.

Card Printer Marketreport offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Card Printer Industry. This report accurately estimates market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets.

Card PrinterMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Entrust Datacard

HID Global

Zebra Technologies

Evolis

Ultra Electronics Airport Systems

NBS Technologies

A card printer is an electronic printing device that is mostly used as a desktop printer. The primary use of the card printer is to print and personalize plastic cards. Card printers are mostly designed with laminating, striping, and punching functions and use a desktop or web-based software. The basic difference between a conventional printer and a card printer is by the external features. The plastic cards are generally made of the PVC and plastic which need punching and laminating. Depending on the thickness and the dimensions of the plastic cards, a variety of card printers are used. The cards have a high-resolution design printed on them along with a barcode, magnetic stripe, numbering, signature panel, embossing, scratch-off panels, and many other options or effects.

The growth in economic conditions, rising standards of living, and the entry of a large portion of the population into the banking system is increasing the adoption of plastic cards for payments. Retail stores, hospitals, cafes, food chains, and restaurants across the world are increasingly accepting plastic cards such as debit and credit cards for payment. Also, the trend for the cashless transaction is growing among consumers. This in turn, will encourage more consumers to use plastic cards instead of cash for transactions. Technavio’s market research report identifies that the increasing number of card transactions and applications will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global cardprintermarket till 2021. This in turn, will propel the adoption of a different point of sale (PoS) and mobile point of sale (mPoS) terminals by merchants to facilitate easy acceptance of payments, which in turn, will boost the demand for plastic cards. Consequently, the purchase volume of card printers or the card printing machine will also increase.

During the forecast period, the card printer market in APAC is predicted to rise. Some of the crucial factors that are contributing to the growth of the card printer market is the growing IT sector, governments’ initiatives to go digital, and an increase in the payments using plastic cards. Many multinational companies have been established in the region because of the growth in economic infrastructure in the region. This has increased the demand for ID and access cards.

The global Card Printer market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Card Printer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Card Printer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Card Printer in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Card Printer manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Card Printer Market Segment by Type covers:

Single Sided

Dual Sided

Card Printer Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Banking

Government

Information Technology

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Card Printer market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Card Printer market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Card Printer market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Card Printer

1.1 Definition of Card Printer

1.2 Card Printer Segment by Type

1.3 Card Printer Segment by Applications

1.4 Global Card Printer Overall Market

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Card Printer

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Card Printer

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Card Printer

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Card Printer

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Card Printer Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Card Printer

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Card Printer Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Card Printer Revenue Analysis

4.3 Card Printer Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Card Printer Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Card Printer Production by Regions

5.2 Card Printer Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Card Printer Market Analysis

5.4 Europe Card Printer Market Analysis

5.5 China Card Printer Market Analysis

5.6 Japan Card Printer Market Analysis

5.7 Southeast Asia Card Printer Market Analysis

5.8 India Card Printer Market Analysis

6 Card Printer Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Card Printer Production by Type

6.2 Global Card Printer Revenue by Type

6.3 Card Printer Price by Type

7 Card Printer Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Card Printer Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Card Printer Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Card Printer Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Company 1

8.1.1 Company 1 Card Printer Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Company 1 Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Company 1 Card Printer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Card Printer Market

9.1 Global Card Printer Market Trend Analysis

9.2 Card Printer Regional Market Trend

9.3 Card Printer Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Card Printer Market Trend (Application)and many more chapters

