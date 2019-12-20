Tourniquet Market share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Global “Tourniquet Market” (2019-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Tourniquet Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. This report categorizes the market based on market overview, regions, analysis by types and applications, market dynamics and manufacturers profiles.

About Tourniquet

A tourniquet is a constricting or compressing device, specifically a bandage, used to control venous and arterial circulation to an extremity for a period of time. Pressure is applied circumferentially upon the skin and underlying tissues of a limb; this pressure is transferred to the walls of vessels, causing them to become temporarily occluded. It is generally used as a tool for a medical professional in applications such as cannulation or to stem the flow of traumatic bleeding.

Tourniquet Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

BD

3M

Fisher Scientific

Covidien

Zimmer

Medline

Cardinal Health

Paul Hartmann

Alimed

Avcor Health Care

Tetra Medical Supply Corp

JIEAN

KeHua

Yancheng Senolo Medical

Xingtong Biotechnology

JSYH Medical

Geographical Analysis of Tourniquet Market:

This report focuses on the Tourniquet in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Tourniquet Market Segment by Types, covers:

Latex Tourniquet

TPE Tourniquet

Other

Tourniquet Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

General Medical tourniquets

Emergency tourniquets

Scope of Report:

In the last several years, global market of Tourniquet developed with the production growth rate of 2%. In 2015, global capacity of Tourniquet was more than 9800 M Pieces.

North America is the largest supplier and consumer of Tourniquet with a production market share of 35% and a consumption market share of 35%.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 24% and a consumption market share of 27%.

There are many manufacturers in China, but the product quality is uneven, Limited by medical level and the demand of Tourniquet.

The worldwide market for Tourniquet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 990 million US$ in 2024, from 840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Tourniquet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Tourniquet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tourniquet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tourniquet in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Tourniquet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Tourniquet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Tourniquet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tourniquet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of Tourniquet Market Report pages: 135

Market Overview of Tourniquet Market:

1.1 Tourniquet Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type I

1.2.2 Type II

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Application I

1.3.2 Application II

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Manufacture I

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Tourniquet Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Manufacture I Tourniquet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Manufacture II

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Tourniquet Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Manufacture II Tourniquet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Tourniquet Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Tourniquet Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Tourniquet Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Tourniquet Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

5 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Tourniquet by Country

5.1 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Tourniquet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Tourniquet Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Tourniquet Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

……..

10 Global Tourniquet Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Type I Sales Growth and Price

10.2.1 Global Type I Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.2.2 Global Type I Price (2014-2019)

11 Global Tourniquet Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Tourniquet Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Application I, Application II, Application III Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Tourniquet Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Tourniquet Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Tourniquet Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 Tourniquet Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Tourniquet Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

Continued..

