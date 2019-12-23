Electric Coolant Pump Industry 2020 Global Market Research report 2020 covers a detailed study of the Electric Coolant Pump Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2023.

Electric Coolant Pump Market 2020 report will help you take informed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The “Electric Coolant Pump Market Research Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation in Auto Components,Auto Parts and Equipment Sector. It also gives you historical data for the past 3 years and forecast for the coming years, based on technological growth, consumption and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Electric Coolant Pump Market. Industry researcher project Electric Coolant Pump market was valued at USD 29.59 million and CAGR of 36.14% during the period 2020-2023.

Request for Sample PDF of Report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14249653

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the improvements in the automotive electric pump system”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rapid electrification of mechanical components.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the recalls due to faulty electric coolant pumps.

About Electric Coolant Pump Market for Passenger Cars:

The electric coolant pump is driven by an electric motor and can provide on-demand cooling based on engine load/vehicle load. Researchers electric coolant pump market for passenger cars analysis considers sales from both hybrid and electric powertrain and internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrain. Our analysis also considers the sales of electric coolant pump in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the hybrid and electric powertrain segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) will play a significant role in the hybrid and electric powertrain segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global electric coolant pump market for passenger cars report also looks at factors such as increasing adoption of EVs, rapid electrification of mechanical components, and stringent emission control regulations. However, recalls due to faulty electric coolant pumps, high cost of installation, and design and operational defects causing failure in electric coolant pumps may hamper the growth of the electric coolant pump industry over the forecast period.

Electric Coolant Pump Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Electric Coolant Pump Market for Passenger Cars Overview:

Rapid electrification of mechanical components

The automotive industry is highly competitive, and manufacturers must adopt newer and fast-changing technologies to sustain in the market in the long term. Technological advances in the automotive industry are replacing mechanical components with electronic components as they are more efficient and capable of handling higher complexities than the conventional components. There are multiple automotive controls that are replaced with electronic components to improve the safety and comfort of users and to reduce the weight of the vehicle. This demand for technological advancements will lead to the expansion of the global electric coolant pump market for passenger cars at a CAGR of almost 41% during the forecast period.

Improvements in the automotive electric pump system

The prime concentration of vehicle manufacturers is on the development of the automotive system to improve the safety, comfort, and performance of the vehicle. With the advent of EVs, the majority of the developments are for EVs related parts and components. As a result, there have been advances in electric pumps, especially their design, that are used in EVs. Such improvements in electric coolant pumps are expected to offer benefits such as improved efficiency in heat transfer, thus improving the performance of the vehicle. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global electric coolant pump market for passenger cars during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global electric coolant pump market for passenger cars is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric coolant pumps manufacturers, that include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, MAHLE GmbH, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Also, the electric coolant pump market for passenger cars analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Electric Coolant Pump market size.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14249653

The report splits the global Electric Coolant Pump market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Electric Coolant Pump Market 2020 report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis of Key Players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Electric Coolant Pump market space are-

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, MAHLE GmbH, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

Purchase this report (Price 2500 USD for a single-user license) @https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14249653

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

This Electric Coolant Pump market research is the result of

Quantitative analysis:-Electric Coolant PumpMarket size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, Competitive landscape. Qualitative analysis:-Electric Coolant PumpMarket drivers, Market challenges, Market trends, Five forces analysis. Primary research:- Electric Coolant Pump Industry journals and periodicals, Government bodies, Annual reports of key stakeholders. Secondary research:-Electric Coolant PumpManufacturers/Suppliers, Channel partners, Industry experts, Strategic decision-makers. Data synthesis:-Collation of data, Estimation of key figures, Analysis of derived insights. Data validation:-Triangulation with data models, Reference against proprietary, databases, Corroboration with industry experts.

Other Analyses:- Apart from The Aforementioned Information, Trade and Distribution Analysis for The Manufactured Industry, SWOT Analysis for New Projects and Feasibility Analysis for New Investment Are Included.

Be sure to follow on Linkedin at @360 Market Updatesfor more on growth research and the research market.

CONTACT US

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Market Updates

Phone: +1 424 253 0807 / + 44 203 239 8187

You May Check Our Other Report -

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Electric Coolant Pump Market size will reach CAGR of 36.14% in 2023| Business analysis of Auto Components,Auto Parts and Equipment sector