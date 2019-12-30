Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Traction Elevators Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Traction Elevators Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Traction Elevators. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Japan), KONE Corporation (Finland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Otis Elevator Company (United States), Schindler Group (Switzerland), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Express Lifts Limited (India), Escon Elevators Pvt. Ltd. (India), Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (Japan) and Eita Elevator (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Traction elevators are the most common type of lift systems that use an electric hoisting machine and hoisting cables to raise and lower the elevator car vertically along guide rails. It is used many mid-rise and high-rise structures and requires a penthouse machine room to store the mechanical equipment and a counterweight to balance the load placed on the machinery by the car and passengers. These types of elevators come in two types, reared traction elevators and gear-less traction elevators.



Market Drivers

More Efficient and Reliable Than Hydraulic Lifts

Increased Residential Construction Activities

Restraints

More Expensive Than Hydraulic Lifts

Opportunities

Growing Construction Industry Worldwide

Increasing Applications of the Traction Elevator

Challenges

High Installation Cost of the Traction Elevators



The Global Traction Elevators is segmented by following Product Types:

Geared Traction Elevators, Gearless Traction Elevators



Major applications/end-users industry are:

Residential, Commercial



Top Players in the Market are: Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Japan), KONE Corporation (Finland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Otis Elevator Company (United States), Schindler Group (Switzerland), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Express Lifts Limited (India), Escon Elevators Pvt. Ltd. (India), Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (Japan) and Eita Elevator (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

