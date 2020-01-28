MySmarTrend

Automation for Humanity Seeks Exclusive Distribution Partners for Innovative Aged Care Automation Company

Kwai Chung, Hong Kong - Automation for Humanity is pleased to announce they are seeking exclusive distribution partnerships for their highly innovative aged care automation company and its products.

Automation for Humanity is an award-winning aged care automation startup from Hong Kong.&nbsp; The company aims to help seniors age with dignity and independence, reduce fears associated with the cost of care, and substantially decrease reliance on caregivers.

&ldquo;Across the globe, we are seeing a startling decrease in the number of caregivers that are available to work with the elderly,&rdquo; says Samuel Hui, founder of Automation for Humanity.&nbsp; &ldquo;With the current aging population, there are simply not enough caregivers to provide 24/7 care.&nbsp; In fact, considering 90% of seniors want to age at home, this would require 4 caregivers per senior to obtain the full support they require.&nbsp; This is an alarming statistic to say the least.&rdquo;

To address issues such as lack of caregivers and the high cost of full-time support, Automation for Humanity has developed products that automate the Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), which are critical self-care tasks that Occupational Therapists use to determine one&rsquo;s ability to live alone, focusing on the tasks that require heavy lifting.

The first product is an automated bathing device, called the Sit & Shower, which helps seniors bathe with the press of a button.&nbsp; The device automatically soaps, shampoos, and manages water temperature during bathing, with a bathing program that rotates to clean different parts of the body (including a bidet for private parts).&nbsp;

&ldquo;The Sit & Shower can be installed in an empty shower stall, or over a toilet if the washroom is a wet room,&rdquo; states Hui.&nbsp; &ldquo;An optional shower chair allows for easy transfer in and out, making this the ultimate device for seniors to automate such an arduous chore.&nbsp; Currently, the Sit & Shower has already been successfully launched in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sweden, with plans to enter markets in China and UK shortly.&rdquo;

In addition to the Sit & Shower, Automation for Humanity also has other products under development at a prototype demo level, including an automatic bed to wheelchair transfer system and a self-driving wheelchair.&nbsp;

&ldquo;Based on our extensive research and current success rates, we are confident our products will become main stream in the near future,&rdquo; Hui says.&nbsp; &ldquo;We hope to find financial partners from across the globe to help us realize this goal.&rdquo;

For more information about Automation for Humanity, or to become a distribution partner, please visit the company&rsquo;s website at www.sitnshower.com.


Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/YfdB5VkqCEk

About the Company

Automation for Humanity was born after seeing how expensive and ineffective most safe bathing products are for seniors and those with limited mobility.&nbsp; The company&rsquo;s products are designed by experienced engineers to improve the lives of those with limited mobility through technology.

