The global choline chloride market accounted for US$ 662.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 1,019.5 Mn by 2027.

Choline Chloride Market report analyses the prospects in the market for several shareholders and aspirants by identifying the high-growth segments, main actions approved by them and Choline Chloride market recent progressions. The Choline Chloride market report is prepared after fundamental levels of research regarding the Choline Chloride Industry.

Get Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006801/

Top Company Profiles

• Algry Química, S.L

• Balaji Amines Ltd.

• Balchem Corporation

• BASF SE

• Be-Long Corporation

• Eastman Chemical Company

• GHW Eurochemicals S.R.O.

• Jubilant Life Sciences Limited.

• NB Group Co., Ltd

• Pestell Minerals and Ingredients Inc.

Choline chloride has been known to play an essential role in human nutrition. Choline is a rich source of methyl groups that are necessary for various metabolic steps in the human body. It is required for the synthesis of sphingomyelin and phosphatidylcholine, which are the two significant phospholipid components in the cell membrane. Choline also plays an essential role in the production of acetylcholine in the human body, which is an essential neurotransmitter for muscle control, mood, memory, and nervous and brain functioning. The inclusion of choline chloride in human nutrition is also necessary as it plays a vital role in cell membrane signaling, gene expression modulation, early brain development, and lipid transport and metabolism. Thus, rising awareness regarding the importance of choline in human nutrition has led to the growth of the choline chloride market.

Choline chloride plays a vital role in clay stabilizer in the oil and gas industry and is available at a reasonable cost. Choline chloride is a preferred clay stabilizer over traditional clay stabilizers, such as potassium chloride. When used at lower concentrations, the compound is biodegradable compared to potassium chloride; it also exhibits superior performance over the other alternatives. As a clay stabilizer, choline chloride is compatible with calcium chloride, brine, and other salt solutions, and has the potential to work well with cross-linkers, fracturing fluids, and breakers.

Global Choline Chloride Market By End Use Industry

• Feed Industry

• Human Nutrition

• Oil and Gas Industry

• Others

This report focuses on the Choline Chloride in Global market, especially in United States, China, South Korea, United Kingdom, Southeast Asia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Purchase Choline Chloride Market Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006801/

The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global choline chloride market. The growth of the choline chloride market in this region is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for poultry meat and the expansion of the aquaculture industry. The growing demand for poultry meat in countries such as India, Japan, and China has led to the increasing demand for animal feed. High demand for choline chloride, along with the growing population in this region, is creating a strong need for choline chloride market. The region also has the presence of significant choline chloride manufacturers such as BASF SE, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Balaji Amines Ltd., Be-Long Corporation, Balchem Corporation, among others that offer high-grade choline chloride to the region’s feed industry, and other industries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Choline Chloride Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027| Leading Key Players are Balaji Amines Ltd., Balchem Corporation, BASF SE, Algry Quimica, S.L