Los Angeles, Jan 28, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - Indie singer-songwriter Marlena Anna is releasing her latest EP, "Crave," available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and other major online music retailers. Her music can be streamed on-demand on SoundCloud. This EP is the follow up to her previous album, "Habitual", referencing the difficulty of quitting an addiction to love, craving the person that was once the everything.

Previously, MusicExistence.com said, "That feeling of walking away from something that was only pulling one down is visually, verbally, and emotionally breathtaking to witness. There is more of vulnerability to her music...Marlena Anna carves her own place in the musical landscape."

The EP "Crave" uses simplistic music production to support her hypnotizing lyrics that are created to give a feeling of nostalgia to everyone who listens. The captivating storyline discusses a situation all too familiar for many - longing for the one that got away and trying to release one's self from their stronghold.

"At the end of the day, we all have a heart, we all love, we all are human," says Marlena.

About Marlena Anna

The emergence of a hot new artist always grabs the attention of those thirsting for the latest sounds in music. Fortunately, there is talented recording artists like Marlena Anna whose unapologetic pop-fueled demeanor captures the authentic talent of a singer and songwriter headed for pop stardom and all its glory. Her captivating vocals, songwriting ability, and witty style are just a few of the attributes that make her truly unique.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/themarlenaanna

Media Contact

Marlena Anna



[email protected]

Source :Marlena Anna

This article was originally published by IssueWire. Read the original article here.