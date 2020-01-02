Automotive Curtain Airbags Market (2020) research report explains the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends and drivers. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments, major players and all geographical regions till 2023

Global "Automotive Curtain Airbags Market" 2020 research gives an overview of the industry with classifications, applications and industry chain structure. It also provides data for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. Report states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Report are:

Visteon

Continental

Delphi

East Joy Long Motor

Neaton

Sumitomo

Takata

Toyoda Gosei

TRW

The global automotive airbags market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.75 billion by the end of 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.25% during the forecast period. The installation rates of curtain airbags in new vehicles are expected to exceed 65% in both North America and Europe by the end of 2018, driven by more stringent regulations in these regions.

In an effort to develop safer cars, OEMs are providing airbags for additional safety. A recent innovation is the use of curtain airbags that have proven to be very valuable in the event of an accident. Increased emphasis on safety by the OEMs coupled with the growing pressure from regulatory bodies is helping to drive the growth of this market. Curtain airbags are effective in reducing the impact of side collisions.

Safety concerns to fuel market growth

The significant reduction in the cost of these airbags has resulted in greater adoption among the high volume mid-segment vehicles. Vehicles equipped with curtain airbags have earned significantly higher safety ratings. OEMs are finding different ways to adopt side curtain technology for niche applications, especially for commercial vehicles and SUVs that are vulnerable to a higher degree of risk and safety concerns. Drivers of convertibles and SUVs currently relish the benefits of side curtain protection and rollover-specific security for these vehicles. In addition, curtain airbags are equally useful in light of the growing popularity of subcompacts. Furthermore, the increasing demand for micro cars that use curtain airbags to protect the passengers' necks will help in driving the need for curtain airbags. If curtain airbags prove effective for rear collisions, they could be instrumental in helping improve public perception of small and efficient cars.

Curtain airbags are side airbags for head protection. There are other kinds too, such as combination head and torso designs that are comparatively less effective than curtain airbags in rollover crashes. Although the driver airbags come standard in many cars, they do not provide protection in a side impact crash.

The market is segmented by vehicle type, technology type, and geography. Europe is expected to constitute the bulk of the market share with more than 28% share.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Reduction in Costs

5.1.2 Higher Safety Ratings

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Replacement Costs are Relatively High

5.2.2 Operation Failure

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Low Penetration in Entry Level Vehicle Segment

5.3.2 Developing Nations in the Asia-Pacific Region

6. Global Automotive Curtain Airbags, Segmentation by Application

6.1 Torso Curtain Airbags

6.2 Head Curtain Airbags

6.3 Combo Curtain Airbags

7. Global Automotive Curtain Airbags, Segmentation by End-User

7.1 OEM

7.2 Aftermarket

8. Global Automotive Curtain Airbags, Segmentation by Vehicle Type

8.1 Hatchbacks and Sedans

8.2 SUV and Crossovers

8.3 Premium Vehicles

8.4 Commercial Vehicles

9. Global Automotive Curtain Airbags, Segmentation by Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Others

9.2 South America

9.2.1 Brazil

9.2.2 Argentina

9.2.3 Others

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Others

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 United Kingdom

9.4.2 Germany

9.4.3 France

9.4.4 Others

9.5 Africa and Middle East

9.5.1 UAE

9.5.2 South Africa

9.5.3 Saudi Arabia

9.5.4 Others

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Developments of Key Players

11. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products and Services, Strategies)

11.1 Visteon

11.2 Autoliv

11.3 Continental

11.4 Delphi

11.5 East Joy Long Motor

11.6 Neaton

11.7 Sumitomo

11.8 Takata

11.9 Toyoda Gosei

11.10 TRW

12. Future Outlook of the Market

13. Disclaimer

