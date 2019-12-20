With so much in the development stage and over 90 preparations in medical trials, there is a considerable probability of one of them getting off track. But while this could create a negative for the stock, the potential for the stock remains if corporate earnings fall in line as expected.

Pfizer, Inc.(NYSE: PFE) closed at $34.26 at the close of 23rdSeptember 2016, adding $0.11 from the previous day’s close. The stock has been on a roller coaster ride in the last twelve months by gyrating between $28.25 on the lower end and $37.39 on the higher end of its range. Though the stock has given about 11 percent return over the last twelve months, it has moved only 6 percent on a YTD basis. Pfizer has developed products that shows thewonders and benefits of Coenzyme Q10and its stock can be traded using theMetatrader platform that is made available.The stock’s dividend yield at the current market price is 3.5 percent, and it is trading at an earnings multiple of 30. This makes the company an interesting comparisonrelative to dividend stock Procter and Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Recently, Pfizer has posted a dismal earnings growth of negative 33% on the back of 1% earnings growth in the quarter ending June 2016 (compared to the previous quarter in a current financial year). These are all factors that will determine whether or not Pfizer can start tooutperform in the biotech stock investmentsspace.

As one of the best biotech stocks in the medical industry, the company is focused on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals andtreatments for chamydia and its symptoms. It has a very strong presence in the prescription drug category with products likeLipitor, Celebrex,andViagra.The company enjoys a leadership position inbiotechnology market, which is estimated to be of $20 billion by 2020 — providing a huge opportunity for Pfizer. There are estimates that brand name biologics will lose its patent rights in the near future (which have sales in excess of $100 billion).

In the month of April this year, PFE received approval for Inflectra, a biosimilar to Remicade (Johnson and Johnson product for autoimmune diseases). Though the Inflectra hasn’t been launched in the US market, the drug had clocked sales of $4.4 billion in 2015 forJohnson and Johnson(NYSE:JNJ).On the downside, the company’s apparent failure to acquire Allergan with $160 billion has not augured well for the stock. The company has also hadissues with GMO foods. Pfizer has also announced its acquisition ofMedivationwith its bestseller prostate tumor treatmentXtandi,and this will help the stock to add to its top line figures.

If the inside reports are to be believed, Pfizer is splitting into two entities (further creating value for the stockholders). The company is also up for consent from the FDA to purchaseAnacor Pharmaceuticals,which will help to add an additional $2 billion in income — and the verdict is anticipated soon. With so much in the development stage and over 90 preparations in medical trials, there is a considerable probability of one of them getting off track. But while this could create a negative for the stock, the potential for the stock remains if corporate earnings fall in line as expected.

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Stock Trading: Pfizer Showing Strength in Biotech Investments?