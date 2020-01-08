Solid State Transformers (SST) industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global Solid State Transformers (SST) Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global "Solid State Transformers (SST) Market" 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Solid State Transformers (SST) industry. Research report categorizes the global Solid State Transformers (SST) market by top players/Manufacture's, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the Solid State Transformers (SST) market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

Solid state transformer, also known as power electronic transformer (EPT), is a kind of electric power electronic transformation technology and electromagnetic induction principle based on the combination of high-frequency power conversion technology to achieve power characteristics of electricity into other Electric power characteristics of the static electrical equipment. Compared with the conventional transformer, EPT has many advantages, its outstanding feature is that the original current can be achieved, the side voltage and power of flexible control. EPT applied to the power system will improve the power quality; improve system stability, to achieve a flexible transmission and power market power flow under real-time control.

The market of solid state transformers is expected to be driven by the adoption of solid state transformers and demand for alternative power generation, traction locomotives, and power distribution in addition to the electrical vehicle charging stations.No wonder that solid state transformer is breakthrough technology, and it has huge imagination potential for the industry. But what should not be forgotten is that solid state transformer will not replace conventional transformer, without enough necessity. Proponents of solid-state transformers are not suggesting a rip-and-replace strategy for existing transformers. The strategy for the introduction of solid-state transformers will center around strategic benefits related to the 'green circuit' of the future, rolling out devices on feeders with high PV penetration and EV load.

According to this study, over the next five years the Solid State Transformers (SST) market will register a 21.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 200 million by 2024, from US$ 77 million in 2019.

Solid State Transformers (SST)market Top Key Players/Manufactures:

ABB

Siemens

General electric

...

Solid State Transformers (SST)Production Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Solid State Transformers (SST) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Solid State Transformers (SST) market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Solid State Transformers (SST) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Solid State Transformers (SST) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Solid State Transformers (SST) marketis primarily split into:

Single-stage

Two-stage

Three-stage

By the end users/application, Solid State Transformers (SST) marketreport coversthe following segments:

Alternative Power Generation

Smart Grid

Traction Locomotives

EV Charging

Others

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

