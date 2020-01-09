Spacer Fluid Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Biopolymers, Others), By Application (Water-Based Drilling Fluid, Oil-Based Drilling Fluid) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

The global spacer fluid market size is anticipated to augmented to rise exponentially during the forecast period on account of the increasing number of well drilling activities. A report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Spacer Fluid Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Biopolymers, Others), By Application (Water-Based Drilling Fluid, Oil-Based Drilling Fluid) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” offers a comprehensive overview on the market and its prime growth trajectories.

According to the current spacer fluid market trends, the water-based drilling fluid segment is likely to witness lucrative current spacer fluid market growth opportunity based on type. This is attributable to the rise in shale gas exploration activities.

Some of the key industry developments in thespacer fluidmarket include:

April 2019 Trump Administration announced the Trump plan in 2018 which plans to launch about more than a million acres of public and private land in California for the fracking process. This will act as a major boost for the overall spacer fluid market growth. BASF is considered a major player in utilizing spacer fluids for well completion work.

May 2019 The energy unit of two German chemicals group viz., DEA, and BASF entered into a multi-billion merger deal. This merger and acquisition strategy resulted in the establishment of the largest independent gas and oil company in Europe.

Some of the key spacer fluid market manufacturers include:

Weatherford

Trican Well Service Ltd.

Baker Hughes, Inc.

MandD Industries of Louisiana, Inc.

BASF

Impact Fluid Solutions

Schlumberger Ltd.

Croda

Siemens

Aubin Group

Emerson

Chevron

National Oilwell Varco

Halliburton

The report on spacer fluid market analysis presents a 360-degree overview of the market. It covers major factor boosting, repelling, challenging and providing an opportunity to the market. The market is categorically segmented with the names of the leading segments and their attributable factors. The report also presents the list of significant players operating in the market and the key strategies such as company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, contracts, research and development, product launch, and others. These strategies adopted by market vendors will help them stay ahead of the market competition and earn high spacer fluid market revenues during the forecast period.

Increasing Onshore and Offshore Exploration Activities to Promote Growth

An important factor driving the spacer fluid market is the rise in demand for energy to serve various industrial and commercial purposes. This resulted in rising exploration activities for both offshore and onshore locations in most corners of the world. Apart from this, the increasing upstream investments, attributable to the revitalizing prices of crude oil is likely to help increase the overall spacer fluid market size in the forecast period.

On the contrary, there is a surging demand for renewable energy sources as per environment protection regulations. This is resulting in the decline of exploration activities in the long run, ultimately having a negative impact on the overall spacer fluid market size. Therefore, the rise in the utilization of renewable energy sources may constrict the overall spacer fluid market growth in the coming years.

North America to Hold Dominant Share on Account of Ongoing Shale Boom Activities

Geographically, North America is holding a significant spacer fluid market share owing to the ongoing shale boom activities. This has resulted in numerous exploration activities that are executed in the region. Additionally, the gradual shift towards horizontal drilling from vertical drilling is also anticipated to help this region witnessed a high spacer fluid market share.

On the other side, Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities from the rising population in the area, demanding more energy and further increasing exploration activities in and around the region.

Merger and Acquisition Strategies to Help Expand Geographical Boundaries for Companies Intensifying Market Competition

Major spacer fluid market competitors are emphasizing on merger and acquisition strategy for better output and giving a tough competition to other players. Besides this, vendors are also planning on expanding their geographical reach with new oil reserves, and this will further help them gain a competitive edge in the market.

