The Global Commercial Seaweed Market is likely to expand at an impressive rate due to advancements made in seaweed cultivation and harvesting in recent years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Commercial Seaweed Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed, Green Seaweed), From (Flakes, Powder, Liquid), End User (Food and Beverage, Agricultural Fertilizer, Animal Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” the market was valued at US$ 11.48 Billion in 2017.

Fortune Business Insights further states that the Commercial Seaweed Market will be valued at around US$ 21.75 Billion by exhibiting a CAGR of 8.42% in the forecast period.

DowDuPont

Cargill

CP Kelco

Corbion

Kerry Group PLC

FMC Corporation

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Gelymar S.A

Ocean Harvest Technology Limited

Roullier Group

China’s Largest Seaweed Producer, “Dalian Kowa Foods” Acquires Japan-based ‘Riken’ for US$ 15.9 Mn

In April 2016, Dalian Kowa Foods acquired a Japanese food company ‘Riken’ for almost CNY 100 Mn which equals US$ 15.9 Mn. The company expressed it intentions to introduce value added seaweed inclusions in salads as well as meals. The company aims at maximizing the nutrient content of seaweeds. It also intends to set up a new unit to produce processed seaweeds for their use in a variety of foods. Given that the company has a wide end-user coverage, the progress made by this company is likely to have a positive impact on the global seaweed market.

Seaweeds Are Making Their Mark in the Cosmetics Industry

The use of seaweeds in cosmetic industry is growing constantly. Seaweeds possess exceptional characteristics that favor cosmetic products. The healing properties and use of seaweeds as hydrocolloid allow direct contact with various parts of the human body such as skin and hair. Seaweeds are processed in many different ways before being used in cosmetics. Recent trends and advancements in pre-processing of seaweeds before being used in various applications are fueling its demand among end-users.

Although the seaweeds market is somewhat consolidated in nature, with researches underway, analysts predicts promising growth for the market in the coming years. Despite the presence of fewer market players, the competition is likely to get fiercer in the coming years with increased availability of seaweeds and major advancements in use of seaweeds across various industries.

Researchers in Norway have discovered a new Seaweed Cultivation Method

A group of researchers have discovered a new cultivation method for seaweed. After seaweeds were drained away due to extensive high tides and other unfavorable climatic conditions. There was a need to develop newer cultivation methods that would resist such adverse conditions and emerge fully grown.

Considering all these factors, these scientists seem to have come up with a new method to harvest and manufacture seaweeds on the shores. The new method is likely to get rapidly adopted by other manufacturers worldwide. This factor is likely to have a direct impact on the overall market. Therefore, new methods will favor the growth of the global seaweeds market in the forthcoming years.

