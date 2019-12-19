NEWS »»»
Industry researcher project The Antifreeze Proteins market was valued at USD 5.41 million and CAGR of 29.94% during the period 2020-2023.
“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the government initiatives to provide manufacturers with improved aquaculture infrastructure.”
According to the report, one of the major drivers in this market is the rising number of commercial applications of antifreeze proteins.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the lack of trained laboratory professionals.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases, is attributable to rising pollution and the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases has augmented the need for novel therapeutics derived from non-traditional sources for the pharmaceutical industry to create new drug leads. Rising research initiatives by organizations to increase the popularity of non-traditional drug sources are driving the growth of the global antifreeze proteins market. Cancer researchers face the challenge of obtaining storing tissues extracted during tumor biopsies from cancer patients. The addition of antifreeze proteins to cancer tissue samples can improve post-thaw viability, irrespective of the freezing method and storage temperature applied. Research analysts have predicted that the antifreeze proteins market will register a CAGR of over 30% by 2023.
